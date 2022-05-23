Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

dog friendly beaches in florida

7 Dog-Friendly Beaches In Florida Every Pet-Lover Should Visit This Summer

Leave no family member behind. 🐶🐾

Florida Associate Editor
A dog on the sand on a beach. Right: Pensacola Beach in Florida.

Pet-lovers, listen up! There are dog-friendly beaches in Florida that are great for having fun in the sun and not worrying about leaving your furry friend at home all day.

There's nothing worse than being away and wondering what your pet is doing at the house — or even stopping your day short to make sure you get back in time to feed and walk them.

Their cute puppy eyes say enough when you shut that door, so we compiled the best list of beaches so no dog-mom or dog-dad will have to worry about leaving their fur-child behind again!

Brohard Paw Park & Beach

Price: Free

Address: 1600 Harbor Drive Venice, FL

Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous beach has picnic tables and a water fountain for dogs and adults. Furry friends and their owners can come to this paw park from dawn to dusk, which is typically 7 a.m. until it gets dark outside.

Pensacola Beach

Price: Free

Address: Pensacola Beach lots 21E and 28B

Why You Need To Go: Pensacola has gorgeous white, soft sand, and gorgeous clear waters. Your dog must be leashed at all times and current rabies tags should be visible. Dogs are allowed from sunrise to sunset. During turtle season from May 1-October 31, dogs can only be on the beach from 7 a.m. until sunset.

Key West Dog Beach

Price: Free

Address: Key West, FL

Why You Need To Go: The gorgeous deep blue sea in Key West has places for you and your pups to run around in the sand and enjoy the turquoise waters. Closeby is a dog-friendly restaurant, as well.

Fort De Soto Beach

Price: Free

Address: Pinellas County, FL

Why You Need To Go: In St. Petersburg, FL, there's a fenced-in off-leash dog park. There is one section for larger dogs and one for smaller dogs, as well as a beach entrance to play around.

Davis Island Dog Beach

Price: Free

Address: Tampa, FL

Why You Need To Go: You can let your pet splash in the water without a leash or go for a nice stroll on the sand. They must be on a leash when they are not in the fenced-in dog area.

Honeymoon Island State Park

Price: $8/vehicle

Address: #1 Causeway Blvd., Dunedin, FL 34698

Why You Need To Go: On-leash dogs are allowed to roam around this beautiful state park with a beach area. Honeymoon Island State Park is known for bird-watching and incredible sunsets. The beach is located near the Tampa area.

Bowman's Beach

Price: $5/hour to park

Address: 1700 Bowmans Beach Road, Sanibel, FL 33957

Why You Need To Go: Located in Sanibel, Florida, Bowman's Beach is one of the most popular in the area where you can go sea-shelling and even take your four-legged friends to find some shells with you.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

