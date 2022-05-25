Orlando Is Getting A New Dog Bar & It's So Mother Puppin' Cute
Your dog is the best date for "Yappy" Hour. 🍻🐶
There's a dog bar making its way to Central Florida, and it's one of the cutest places to take your dog on a doggy date. There is one already based in South Tampa, and it's got all the pups howling for more.
You'll never have to worry about leaving your fur baby at home again because — let's face it — they're the life of the "paw-ty" at Pups Pub.
The bar is making its way to downtown Orlando this summer, and the staff is already sharing photos of what it looks like — oh yeah, and they're currently hiring some bad mother puppers.
The Tampa location is the first full-liquor, off-leash dog bar in town for you and your dog to run wild!
At their flagship, there's a turf inside for the four-legged friends to meet up with one another, just don't let anyone take your Frenchie's High Noon.
From rescue events to "Yappy" Hour, and even a "Howlspitality" Night for those in the service industry, Pups Pub seems to have no shortage of ideas to have the best day out with your dog.
It's not odd to see these cute animals playing Flip "Pup" drinking games or even sniffing around a poker table on casino night.
If you get hungry, they sometimes have food trucks stop by, too.
The bar is basically a playground for yourself and your dog, and it can be a great way to hang out with other pet lovers.
The Orlando location will open soon at 317 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL.