This Dream Job Is Looking For A Dog Influencer & Your Pup Could Earn $10K For Being Cute
That's a lot of bones! 🦴🐶
Is your dog so dang cute you can't stop taking pictures of him or her? If that's the case, then why not get paid for it?
An online pet retailer called Yappy is looking for a chief "fluff" officer to become the face of its website — and your doggo can take home up to $10,000 a year for the job.
The position will consist of your best buddy testing out new products and filming content for social media. Sounds like ruff work!
"The successful pup will be a natural behind the camera, always happy to strike a pose and genuinely enjoy having their photo taken and being filmed as they try out our latest personalized products," the job ad says.
There are some terms and conditions.
The pet's owner has to be at least 18 years old and the dog must have at least two active social media accounts, including TikTok and Instagram.
The position is remote, but the pupper and its owner may be required to travel for photoshoots.
@yappy_com
Office dogs will work for treats!! ✨ #officedog #dogs #workbestie #fyp #foryou #personalisedgifts #unholy
As for compensation, the website says the successful applicant will be paid with a combination of Yappy products and/or agreed-paid assignments up to the value of $1,000 per month over 10 months. The amount will vary each month depending on the work.
If the job sounds pawfect for you and your pal, make sure you fill out the online application.
You can find out more about the process on the Yappy website.
You have until November 18 to get your applications in. Yappy will be in touch with the successful candidates soon after that.
The company told CNN it's already received a lot of applications and expects many more.
“We’re keen to cast the net as wide as possible so we can give everyone a chance to apply for this amazing role,” the company said. “This is the first time we’ve offered the role and so far, we’ve had over 3,000 applications.”
Good luck to all the pups who apply!