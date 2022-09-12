NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

flight to miami

A Dog Apparently Pooped In The Cabin On A Flight To Miami & Twitter Has So Many Feelings

"It is running around the plane. People are lifting up their legs and screaming."

Florida Associate Editor
Passengers on an aircraft.

Heather Mcardle | Dreamstime

A man on a flight to Miami last night had an unexpected visitor who made a peaceful flight quite uncomfortable. A bulldog onboard the plane wandered over and had diarrhea all over him and another passenger.

Mike Solana, his boyfriend, made sure to tell Twitter the series of unfortunate events in a tweet that gained over 61.9K likes.

It reads, "My bf is on a plane to Miami right now, and a bulldog in the row next to him just had diarrhea. Everyone freaked out, the dog owner began sobbing, and the dog escaped. Now, covered in poo, it is running around the plane. People are lifting up their legs and screaming."

Solana continued to update social media about what was going on, saying the dog was actually in the window seat next to his partner, who was in the middle seat, and a girl in the aisle seat.

The girl wanted to hold the pup when he "exploded" on her lap, which then got all over his boyfriend's book bag.

A biohazard kit was taken out, and seats were cleaned. Those affected allegedly received $75 in airline rewards.

At 11:07 p.m. on Sunday, Solana said his boyfriend is now home, but "he swears he can still smell poop."

Twitter users have mixed feelings. While some say they don't believe dogs should be on planes in the passenger area, others don't buy that a bulldog was allowed in the main cabin and went as far as screenshotting their Google search in a reply.

To which Solana clapped back, "tell me you’ve never flown on a plane without telling me you’ve never flown on a plane."

Another tweet responded to the thread, writing they don't even think the type of breed, bulldog, is allowed on a flight whether it's an emotional support pet or not.

One user backed up Solana's claim by retweeting photos of other dogs that have been spotted on flights.

Despite public opinions, the creator claims this story actually happened, and now his boyfriend is dealing with a smelly cleanup.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

