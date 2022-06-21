This Florida City Is Getting Its First Cat Café & You Can Adopt These Adorable Kittens
It's purr-fect and can be a delightful stress reliever. 🐾☕
The most purr-fect spot is coming to another Florida location, and besides there being a cat café in St. Petersburg, the first of its kind is headed to Tampa Bay.
It's called Cats & Caffeine, and it's exactly as it sounds: cute kittens, beverages and sweet bites.
They're opening in the Summer of 2022, and the company is already opening reservations for fun events and activities, like cat yoga.
All of the kittens at the lounge are adoptable and rescues! The company aims to raise awareness around sheltering homeless cats. You can book a 25-50 minute session to play with the kitties, or you can just walk-in and enjoy the café.
From movie nights to wine nights with the animals, Cats & Caffeine is doing what they can to make these cats' living environments a bit more comfortable than the traditional shelter.
Beware, this place will cause you an "immense amount of pure joy." It's the perfect spot for a fun photo-op, and it has therapeutic tendencies if you need the stress relief.
The lounge has been raising money to support the building as well as proper permits, and they also have an Amazon wishlist for people to contribute to making these four-legged friends feel right at home.
While they promote their new spot, they're not only building excitement, but also getting good wishes from neighboring cat cafés in other cities, such as Sunshine Kitty Catfé that commented on one of their posts.
"Best of luck as you near the finish line to opening day! May the cat loving community of Tampa Bay be as good to you guys as they are to us over here in St Pete 😻," they wrote.
As far as a formal opening date, it is not yet announced, as it depends on permits, the company told Narcity, but they will be open some time in July.
Cats & Caffeine
Price: TBD
Address: 403 Henderson Blvd., Tampa, FL, 33606
Why You Need To Go: This new cat café is a place where you can relax, grab a quick drink, and adopt your new furry roommate!