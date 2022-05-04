This Laundromat In Florida Is Really A Hidden Bar & It’s Actually Hard To Find
Dirty laundry is welcome here. 🧺
There's a retro-looking laundromat down a casual St. Petersburg sidewalk, but it's really a hidden bar. This place is one modern speakeasy that is actually really hard to find, and it's not basic AF.
It's called Dirty Laundry, and the entrance has a mini refreshments area, laundry machines, and a payphone. It will transport you back to the 1920s era as you pick up the phone and type in a number to get access to the secret door, which looks like a working washing machine!
The neon signs around the whole building, such as "Talk Dirty To Me", sets the mood that this washroom establishment isn't like most.
Behind the wall, you'll see disco balls hanging from the ceiling, vibrant colors, and an all-around good vibe. Drinks can be served at the bar with a DJ and live musician playing tunes that will keep you dancing all night... but you can even go during the day!
The "laundromat" has brunch hours and yummy bites. It even is a cool place to just hang out and get a coffee or matcha latté. There's a grovy patio outside with cabanas and tables under even more disco balls and hanging patio lights.
To get to the outside area, you pass a hallway with hanging clothes to fit in with the dry cleaner theme.
This best kept Tampa secret even has risqué burlesque shows for patrons to see either at night or during the day.
Performers come in with elaborate costumes for a boozy show that takes you back in time.
Make sure you look out for the laundromat, or you just might miss the party.
Dirty Laundry
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1742 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, FL.
Why You Need To Go: This is such a fun concept for a speakeasy, and you really couldn't tell it was there unless you knew the laundromat was a hidden bar. The scene is lively, and there are cocktails, as well as food, and even coffee drinks. They have DJs, musicians, and burlesque performers. You can also enjoy a retro patio under disco balls on a gorgeous sunny day.