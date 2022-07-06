This 100-Year-Old Church In Florida Turned Into A Bar & Brunch Spot With A Gorgeous Patio
Sunday Service just got way more interesting. ⛪
Saturday nights are for sinning and Sunday Service is for repenting... with mimosas? There's an abandoned church in Fort Lauderdale, FL that transformed into a bar, nightclub and the ultimate brunch spot.
It's broken up into two parts: Holly Blue, which is the dining area, and The Angeles, for the after-hours.
The new hot spot is a fun place to grab eats and drinks with your friends before nightfall because there is a stunning outside deck that also makes for the perfect Instagrammable backdrop.
There's live music and a "Holly Hour" — their version of happy hour in the evening.
The vibes are immaculate for their indoor and outdoor seating area. You can sit on comfy blue chairs or even take a photo in front of trees that illuminate with lights wrapped around the trunks.
Brunch has bottle service and if you happen to stay all day with exciting entertainment.
On the other side of the building, is the nightclub, which is inside a 100-year-old church and it still has stained glass windows that shine against the laser lights around the venue.
The interior of The Angeles.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
They have a DJ that gets the jams going for the party as well as light sticks for patrons to party with.
There's also a second-floor VIP lounge and even a confessional for people to play around with when they're having a good time.
The venue also hosts private dinners in the church for specific events.
Holly Blue & The Angeles
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Seafood, steaks, and breakfast items for brunch
Address: 441 N.E. 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Why You Need To Go: You can party in a 100-year-old nightclub, enjoy some drinks and party inside a historical building.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible