I Drank With The Cast Of 'Breaking Bad' In Miami & They Were Up Close And Personal
Mezcal somehow tastes a little better when served by celebrities. 😏
The cast of Breaking Bad switched roles for a day and tended bars all around Miami. On Saturday, I got up close and personal with the main characters of the show, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, as they served passionfruit margaritas.
Somehow, margaritas tasted better when it was coming from television greatness.
The men who played Jesse Pinkman and Walter White went from Orlando to Tampa and made their way to the city that hosted the Miami Grand Prix to promote their Dos Hombres Mezcal brand, and I was not going to miss it.
Aaron Paul serving passionfruit margaritas at Bottled Blonde.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
I saw the duo at Bottled Blonde, a vibrant pizzeria and beer garden known for their mimosa towers, though now, customers are raving about their surprise guests, and I can't blame them.
Paul and Cranston shocked the crowd as they showed up so casually that most people didn't even realize it was them until they were front and center. They even stopped to watch the Kentucky Derby.
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston behind Bottled Blonde Miami's bar.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
The stars were so personable and friendly, and they stayed for at least an hour.
They took shots, made drinks, and even served them. The nightlife venue has a huge bar located right in the center, so they were able to get around and talk to everyone. Paul even came out of the closed area to serve the bottle service tables.
The duo made sure to hold the tip jar up and help the staff, as well.
Bryan Cranston making drinks behind the bar.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
The actors have come to the city in the past, and these promotional tours have resulted in what Paul called "the fastest-growing Mezcal in the game!"
Their drinks were delicious, and you can find different recipes on their website.
It was such a surreal bar experience to see people behind the big screen in real life handing out margaritas! It definitely was one I'll never forget.
