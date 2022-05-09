The Miami Grand Prix Brought Celebrities To Florida & So Many Stars Flooded This Restaurant
A race or a red carpet? 🤩
The Miami Grand Prix was a hit this weekend in Miami, Florida, and it wasn't just because of the Formula 1 races. The audience was filled with your favorite celebrities, and they wine and dined at the city's hottest spots, like Papi Steak.
Fans of the race included athletes such as Tom Brady, Serena and Venus Williams, David Beckham, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, and Patrick Mahomes.
The fun didn't stop at the races. Lebron James and co-creator of the Emmy Award-Winning HBO show The Shop, Paul Rivera was also there, joining the star athletes for a nice dinner at the intimate steakhouse.
Reality star Larsa Pippen was recently spotted with Scott Disick, and, although both of them were in the 305 this weekend, they weren't together this time around.
Disick was reportedly seen with a mystery woman leaving that same upscale restaurant at 2 a.m.
Larsa Pippen posted to her story on Instagram that she was at the F1 event.@larsapippen | Instagram
Travis Scott made his public concert comeback following the tragic events from the Astroworld tour. He brought Quavo from Migos out as a guest appearance.
The big stages all over the Magic City were shared by Snoop Dogg, Post Malone, Meek Mill, and Calvin Harris.
Jamie Foxx, Austin Mahone, Future, and Teyana Taylor enjoyed the performances.
TAO and STORY welcomed Future to enjoy music at the famous Miami nightclub.WORLD RED EYE
Caught on Groot Hospitality owner David Grutman's Instagram story were David Gardener, Matt Damon, and Pharrell Williams.
David Gardner, Matt Damon, David Grutman, and Pharrell Williams at the Miami Grand Prix.@davegrutman | Instagram
Another celebrity that enjoyed the event and the beaches in Miami was Shawn Mendes.
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston from Breaking Bad were serving drinks at bars around town, promoting their Dos Hombres Mezcal.
Dwayne Wade was spotted on a yacht in front of Kaluz, a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale.
It was an exciting weekend in South Florida, even though it's now time to roll back the red carpet and get back to the normal workweek.