travis scott

Travis Scott Is Making A Comeback At This Miami Club After His Deadly Astroworld Concert

This is his first public performance since the tragedy.

Florida Associate Editor
Travis Scott walking down a field. Right: The inside of E11EVEN Miami.

@travisscott | Instagram, @11miami | Instagram

Travis Scott is making a comeback to the main stage following the tragic events that happened at his Astroworld concert in November 2021.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

He'll be appearing at the famous nightclub E11EVEN Miami next month. Scott did a couple of private VIP performances, so this will be his first public show since his last big public production.

Ten people died and numerous were injured at his festival last year, and the rapper has stayed out of the music limelight since. The victims ranged from 9-27 years old.

Since the concert, he was kicked out of the Coachella lineup this year.

Now, the artist will be in South Florida on May 7. The entertainment establishment reportedly posted that tickets were open on their social media page, but has since removed the photo.

Miami's Inaugural Grand Prix Formula One Race is taking place during that week at the Hard Rock Stadium, but the party begins for Club E11EVEN for their first-ever motor race celebrations.

Tables range from $5,000-100,000, but tickets for the general public are a bit more affordable going from $150 for women and $250 for men.

The famous nightlife venue will also host other big names throughout the week, such as Rick Ross, Diplo, Snoop Dogg, and Tiesto.

Travis Scott recently welcomed his second child into the world with reality billionaire, Kylie Jenner, but there is no word if she will be attending his performance. She was at the Astroworld concert last year.

We reached out to E11EVEN Miami for comment, but have not received a response.

