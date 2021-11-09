Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

A 9-Year-Old Was 'Trampled' At Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert & Now He's In A Coma

His dad was holding him up to see Drake when the pushing started 😔

A 9-Year-Old Was 'Trampled' At Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert & Now He's In A Coma
@travisscott | Instagram, @champagnepapi | Instagram

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Ezra Blount was perched on his dad's shoulders at the Astroworld festival last Friday when the crowd surge started.

Thousands of fans pushed toward the stage where Travis Scott and Drake were performing, and the crush was too much for Ezra's dad to handle. He lost consciousness and Ezra, 9, fell into a sea of people, ABC 13 and the Houston Chronicle report.

"I passed out and I woke up and my son was gone," the 9-year-old's father, Treston, wrote on a GoFundMe page dedicated to his treatment. "We are certain that he was trampled."

Ezra suffered severe injuries during the crowd surge, which left eight others dead and dozens hurt. The boy was rushed to the hospital where he was put into a medically induced coma because of how badly he'd been hurt.

His family says his injuries include brain damage and trauma to "nearly all his organs."

They're now raising money to pay for his treatment while also demanding answers to last week's tragedy.

"How could this happen in the city of Houston?" the boy's grandpa, Bernon Blount, told ABC 13. "When we go to concerts and different events we expect safety and security."

Scott and Drake are facing multiple lawsuits over the stampede.

Scott said he's "absolutely devastated" after the incident, while Drake described it as a "devastating tragedy" on Tuesday.

"My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering," Drake wrote on Instagram.

Those who died were between the ages of 14 and 27.

Houston Police are investigating the incident.

This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Kanye West Says He Wants To Squash The Beef With Drake After Years Of Drama (VIDEO)

Ye wants to perform live with Drake for a show next month.

@kanyewest | Instagram, @champagnepapi | Instagram

Kanye West just waved the proverbial white flag to Drake in hopes that the two of them can perform a concert together.

In a video posted on his Instagram on November 8, Ye reads the olive branch statement from his phone as music executive J Prince stands by him.

Keep Reading Show less

Travis Scott Will Refund All Astroworld Tickets After The Crowd Surge That Left 8 Dead

He also cancelled his next show in Las Vegas this weekend.

Hurricanehank | Dreamstime, @travisscott | Instagram

Travis Scott will reportedly refund every person who was in the audience for the deadly Astroworld festival on Friday after eight people died in a crowd surge.

Scott hasn't officially announced the refunds yet but sources close to him say he will provide it to all those in attendance, NBC News and Variety report. It's estimated that there were 50,000 people in the audience.

Keep Reading Show less

Drake Has Finally Spoken Out Publicly About The 'Tragedy' At The Astroworld Festival

He's also getting sued for what happened at the deadly event.

@champagnepapi | Instagram

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Four days after the tragic and deadly incident at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival, collaborator and festival performer Drake has finally released his first public statement.

Keep Reading Show less

Drake's New Toronto Music Venue Had Huge Lines On Sunday & Some Fans Say They Waited Hours

One person said they were in line for six hours...

tinypeytz | Twitter, cometkatie | Twitter

Drake's new music venue, History, is — well — already making history.

The concert hall opened up its doors for the very first time and held its first live concert inside on November 7 for the indie pop band, Bleachers.

Keep Reading Show less