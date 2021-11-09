A 9-Year-Old Was 'Trampled' At Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert & Now He's In A Coma
His dad was holding him up to see Drake when the pushing started 😔
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Ezra Blount was perched on his dad's shoulders at the Astroworld festival last Friday when the crowd surge started.
Thousands of fans pushed toward the stage where Travis Scott and Drake were performing, and the crush was too much for Ezra's dad to handle. He lost consciousness and Ezra, 9, fell into a sea of people, ABC 13 and the Houston Chronicle report.
"I passed out and I woke up and my son was gone," the 9-year-old's father, Treston, wrote on a GoFundMe page dedicated to his treatment. "We are certain that he was trampled."
Ezra suffered severe injuries during the crowd surge, which left eight others dead and dozens hurt. The boy was rushed to the hospital where he was put into a medically induced coma because of how badly he'd been hurt.
His family says his injuries include brain damage and trauma to "nearly all his organs."
They're now raising money to pay for his treatment while also demanding answers to last week's tragedy.
"How could this happen in the city of Houston?" the boy's grandpa, Bernon Blount, told ABC 13. "When we go to concerts and different events we expect safety and security."
Scott and Drake are facing multiple lawsuits over the stampede.
Scott said he's "absolutely devastated" after the incident, while Drake described it as a "devastating tragedy" on Tuesday.
"My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering," Drake wrote on Instagram.
Those who died were between the ages of 14 and 27.
Houston Police are investigating the incident.
