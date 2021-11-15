A Boy Trampled At Travis Scott's Astroworld Has Died & He's The Youngest Victim At Age 9
Ezra Blount fell off his dad's shoulders during the crowd surge.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Nine-year old Ezra Blount, who was trampled during a crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld earlier this month, has died in hospital after spending more than a week in a coma.
That makes him the 10th and youngest person to die because of the events that unfolded at the festival. Eight people were killed on the night of the crowd surge, dozens more were injured and one of those injured victims died a few days after the event. The other victims ranged from 14 to 27 years old.
"The Blount family tonight is grieving the ultimate, incomprehensible loss of their precious young son," the family's lawyers said in a statement on Twitter Sunday.
"This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, a joyful celebration. Ezra's death is absolutely heartbreaking."
Ezra was watching Travis Scott and Drake perform on November 6 when the audience started to rush toward the stage, according to the family's GoFundMe page. Ezra's dad passed out in the crush of bodies and the boy fell into the crowd, where the family says he was "trampled."
The boy was taken to hospital as a John Doe before his dad could save him from the stampede.
The Blounts later found him at the hospital where he was being treated for severe injuries to his brain and organs. Doctors put him into a medically-induced coma until he died.
The family is already suing Scott and the concert organizers for negligence over the boy's injuries.
Several lawsuits have been filed over the tragedy, with most of them blaming Scott and the concert promoter, Live Nation Entertainment, for failing to have proper security and crowd control in place.
Scott has said he's "absolutely devastated" by the incident. He's offered to pay for the victims' funeral expenses and was offering a free month of online counselling to everyone who attended the concert, although he's taken that link off his Instagram in recent days.