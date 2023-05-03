Jamie Foxx Is Feeling 'Blessed' Amid His Health Battle & Celebs Are Lining Up To Back Him
Nick Cannon is covering for him.
Jamie Foxx says he's feeling "blessed" in his first statement since he was hospitalized in early April.
The Oscar-winning actor broke his silence on Instagram on Wednesday and many celebrities are flooding the comments with get well wishes for Foxx.
"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," the actor's statement reads.
Foxx was hospitalized on April 11 after he suffered a "medical complication" his daughter Corinne said in a statement on Instagram the following day, according to People.
It's unclear what type of medical complication Foxx suffered, but sources have told People that Foxx remains in a hospital in Georgia and that "doctors are running tests but he's awake and alert."
Many celebrities commented on Foxx's new post and wished him well in his recovery.
"Love you Jamie ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾," wrote singer Mary J Blige.
"Sending you love and well wishes Jamie," actress NeNe Leakes commented.
"I’m sending love to you every single day," TV host Ellen DeGeneres wrote on Foxx's post.
"We love you Champ!" actor David Arquette wrote and actress Kate Beckinsale added, "Love you sir massive hugs king xxxx."
The same day of his statement, Foxx also gave a shoutout to Nick Cannon in his Instagram stories after it was announced that Cannon would be filling in for Foxx as the guest host of Beat Shazam during season six.
"Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon," Foxx wrote.
Beat Shazam released a statement with the information in its Instagram stories and also wished Foxx well in his recovery.
"Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osborne will be filling in as guest DJ," the statement reads.
"Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer."
Beat Shazam's statement on May 3, 2023.@beatshazamfox | Instagram
Variety reports Foxx was in Atlanta at the time of his mystery illness where he was working on the Netflix film Back in Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.
The outlet adds that filming resumed after Foxx's hospitalization and has wrapped. A stunt double and photo double reportedly stood in for the actor.