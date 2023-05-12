Celebs Are Urging 'Prayers' For Jamie Foxx & His Daughter Had The Best 'WTF' Response
“He was playing pickleball yesterday.”
Jamie Foxx's daughter is giving an update on the actor's health, a month after revealing that he was hospitalized due to a medical complication.
Corrine Foxx shared a statement on her Instagram story on Friday and cleared up some rumours about her dad's whereabouts following media reports and well-wishes from other celebrities.
"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote alongside the image of a report saying the family was "preparing for the worst."
"In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!" her statement continued.
Corrine Foxx's statement on her dad's health. @corinnefoxx | Instagram
Corrine's statement follows one from Jamie, which he shared on May 3. It was the first time he spoke out since being hospitalized on April 11 after suffering the "medical complication."
"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," the White House Down actor wrote on his Instagram page.
He also shared that Nick Cannon would be filling in for his hosting duties on his show Beat Shazam for the time being.
Following the news of the actor's hospitalization, many celebrities have been sending him their well wishes online.
Actress Nia Long sent her love to the actor on Friday morning, hours before Corrine posted the update.
"My heart is heavy this morning. Praying for our brother Jamie Foxx. My love and prayers run deep for you and your loved ones," she wrote.
\u201cMy heart is heavy this morning. Praying for our brother Jamie Foxx. My love and prayers run deep for you and your loved ones. \ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffd #PrayForJamieFoxx\u201d— Nia Long (@Nia Long) 1683910308
Musician Kid Cudi also tweeted "Man, prayin for Jamie Foxx" on May 10.
\u201cMan, prayin for Jamie Foxx \ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffe\u201d— The Chosen One (@The Chosen One) 1683759153
"Please send a prayer up for Jamie Foxx and his family. He is much more than a talented actor, comedian and musician," former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III tweeted also on May 10.
Other celebs have posted on Jamie's most recent Instagram post, including Avengers actor Jeremy Renner.
"Sending you strength and love," Renner wrote.
Actress Halle Berry also commented on the post with "love you, Jamie."
Jamie was in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie Back in Action at the time of his health complication.
It still remains unclear what the mystery illness was as neither Jamie nor his daughter have come out to share exactly what happened.