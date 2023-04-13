Jamie Foxx Was Hospitalized For A 'Medical Complication' & He's 'On His Way To Recovery'
His daughter says he got lucky.
Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx is recovering after he was rushed to hospital due to a health issue that required "quick action," his family says.
Foxx, 55, experienced a "medical complication" on Tuesday, according to a family statement released by his daughter Corinne Foxx on Instagram.
The family didn't say exactly what his underlying health issue might be, but their statement was optimistic.
"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," they wrote, adding that they want privacy at this time.
No further details were released about his health.
Foxx has been shooting a Netflix comedy called Back In Action in Atlanta, where he is teaming up with Cameron Diaz for her first movie in a decade.
Foxx actually talked Diaz into the comeback by getting an assist from Tom Brady, who also un-retired last year for one last run in the NFL. The actor later posted the audio of their conversation online.
\u201cCameron I hope you aren\u2019t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! \ud83e\udd8a\ud83d\udc10\u201d— Jamie Foxx (@Jamie Foxx) 1656521879
You could argue Brady should've stayed at home with his then-wife Gisele Bundchen, but still, it made for a cute phone call.
Foxx and Diaz previously starred together in the 2014 film Annie.
Foxx won the Oscar for Best Actor for his starring role as blind musician Ray Charles in the 2004 film Ray. He also earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Collateral that same year.
Foxx has two daughters: actress Corinne Foxx, 29, with whom he co-hosted the show Beat Shazam, and Annalise Bishop, who is 13.