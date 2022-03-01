Editions

Jamie Foxx Once Got Dumped For Bringing A Date To Wasaga Beach For Her Birthday

Would Wasaga Beach be a dealbreaker for you?

Toronto Staff Writer
Jamie Foxx sits for a Full Send Podcast interview.

Jamie Foxx sits for a Full Send Podcast interview.

Full Send Podcast | YouTube

If you could spend your birthday with Jamie Foxx at Wasaga Beach, would you?

Apparently, going to the beach was a dealbreaker for one of Foxx's former flames, as he recently shared during a February 25 interview with Full Send Podcast that he was dumped for taking her to the Ontario beach.

"My girlfriend broke up with me [...] It was this girl I was dating in L.A. and I f***ed up, it was her birthday," he shared when host Kyle Forgeard asked him if he'd been to Toronto before.

Foxx was in the 6ix at the time of his unnamed girlfriend's birthday and asked one of his friends for some help on where to take her in Ontario to celebrate.

"One of the dudes was like 'Yo Jamie [..] you got to take her to Wasaga Beach, bro'," the star continued.

"I was like, 'Babe, they got a beach!'" Foxx said.

Considering that Los Angeles is well-known for its beautiful beaches, Wasaga Beach is ... an interesting choice.

Even Forgeard was taken aback that Foxx visited Wasaga and pressed the Hollywood star for more details about his experience there.

"Yeah, it was a little different, bro. So, my girl was like 'what in the blue f***'" he said.

Foxx shared that he had a good time even if his girlfriend didn't, who brought up how the beach looked nothing at all like Malibu.

"I said 'Ain't nothin' look like Malibu,'" Foxx said.

Even though Foxx was dumped for bringing his girlfriend to Wasaga Beach, he still praised the 6ix and listed Toronto's Italian restaurants, Bay, and Bloor and Yorkville as some of the city's highlights.

