Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A Car Rally At Wasaga Beach Was Chaos This Weekend & Hundreds Were Charged (VIDEOS)

Over 300 charges were issued.

A Car Rally At Wasaga Beach Was Chaos This Weekend & Hundreds Were Charged (VIDEOS)
OPP_CR | Twitter

A car rally at Wasaga Beach this weekend resulted in hundreds of calls and charges due to a large gathering of unruly motorists.

According to the OPP, the Huronia West Detachment had increased the number of on-duty officers in the region ahead of the unsanctioned event. However, that appears to have done little to dissuade people from attending.

@tannerstuempfle47

Cops trying to move crowd so they can tow a local guy a H20i car show in Wasaga Beach. They towed cars just for parking there. #h20i

Officers responded to a total of 439 calls for service in the Townships of Springwater, Clearview and the Town of Wasaga Beach.

@tannerstuempfle47

Cops at H20i #h20i

A total of 70 vehicles were towed away for a variety of offences including stunt driving, impaired driving and unfit vehicles.

Overall, 383 charges were laid for violating provincial acts while travelling on the area's roadways over the weekend.

Videos of the event that were posted online show huge crowds of people, with police surrounding them.

At one point, it even appears that an altercation occurs between officers and attendees.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Massive Rocks Were Thrown On Hwy 401 This Weekend & Smashed Into Windshields (PHOTOS)

Police are investigating.

@OPP_ER | Twitter, @OPP_ER | Twitter

If you were driving on Highway 401 on Saturday night, you might have come away with a broken windshield.

Ontario Provincial Police reported in a tweet that on September 18 at 8 p.m., "a mischief which could have resulted in serious injuries," took place on Highway 401's second line road overpass.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Vehicle With Explosives Crashed This Morning & Police Evacuated The Area

Part of Highway 7 will be closed down for hours.

Amichaelbrown | Dreamstime

A fatal crash in Havelock, Peterborough, involving a vehicle containing explosives forced an evacuation and shelter-in-place for residents on Thursday morning.

OPP Central Region reported the crash this morning at 7:21 a.m. and said in a tweet that emergency crews were at the scene and explosive experts were "enroute to handle the situation."

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario G1 Driver Caught Speeding Down The 404 & Was Going As Fast As A High-Speed Train

The driver had their vehicle impounded.

OPP_HSD | Twitter

An Ontario G1 driver was recently busted going around 100 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 404, and they ended up paying for it.

According to the OPP Highway Safety Division, the driver was charged with Stunt Driving alongside other Class G1 Licence offences including a 7-day licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.

Keep Reading Show less

A Plane Crashed Into A Canoe In A Muskoka Lake & The Boaters Jumped Out Just In Time

A new fear has been unlocked.

Ontario Provincial Police, Ontario Provincial Police

A tranquil paddle through the lake turned into a terrifying incident this weekend in Muskoka.

On August 15, a couple was canoeing around 2:30 p.m. on the Trans Canada Bay of Six Mile Lake when a small floatplane started hurdling towards them, according to an OPP news release.

Keep Reading Show less