A Car Rally At Wasaga Beach Was Chaos This Weekend & Hundreds Were Charged (VIDEOS)
Over 300 charges were issued.
A car rally at Wasaga Beach this weekend resulted in hundreds of calls and charges due to a large gathering of unruly motorists.
According to the OPP, the Huronia West Detachment had increased the number of on-duty officers in the region ahead of the unsanctioned event. However, that appears to have done little to dissuade people from attending.
@tannerstuempfle47
Cops trying to move crowd so they can tow a local guy a H20i car show in Wasaga Beach. They towed cars just for parking there. #h20i
Officers responded to a total of 439 calls for service in the Townships of Springwater, Clearview and the Town of Wasaga Beach.
@tannerstuempfle47
Cops at H20i #h20i
A total of 70 vehicles were towed away for a variety of offences including stunt driving, impaired driving and unfit vehicles.
Overall, 383 charges were laid for violating provincial acts while travelling on the area's roadways over the weekend.
439 service calls and 383 charges laid over the September 24-26 weekend in #WasagaBeach, @springwatertwp and… https://t.co/5A54nMT1CI— OPP Central Region (@OPP Central Region) 1632703563.0
Videos of the event that were posted online show huge crowds of people, with police surrounding them.
At one point, it even appears that an altercation occurs between officers and attendees.