An Ontario Man Drowned At Wasaga Beach This Weekend & Police Are Offering Safety Tips

"No foul play is suspected."

Sfagnan | Dreamstime

A 42-year-old man from Richmond Hill drowned in the town of Wasaga Beach this past weekend.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) report that members of their Huronia West Detachment were called for a potential drowning at Wasaga Beach Provincial Park at around 5:20 p.m. on August 13.

After their initial investigation, OPP said the swimmer, identified as Kuljit Dhinsa, went into the water at the nearby beach boat launch and "failed to resurface."

OPP officers, the Marine Unit, Wasaga Beach Fire Department, and Simcoe County Paramedics worked together to recover and retrieve the man from the water.

Dhinsa was brought onshore and treated with CPR. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital, and later, he was pronounced dead.

According to OPP, Dhinsa's "death is believed to be non-suspicious, and no foul play is suspected."

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled, and Huronia West OPP and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario are continuing the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident this past weekend and wants to talk to someone about what they saw can call Victim Services of Simcoe County at 705-725-7025 ext. 2120.

Swim safety

Officers are reminding swimmers to "always swim with a buddy" and "know your limits and swimming abilities."

Other tips include letting someone know when and where you are going for a swim and, before jumping into any water, testing it out with your feet.

OPP also recommends swimmers not swim while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

