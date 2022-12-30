Nick Cannon Welcomed His 12th Child Into The World & Here’s Everything We Know About Her
Halo Marie Cannon was born on December 14, 2022.
Nick Cannon and model Alyssa Scott have welcomed their second child together.
The pair shared the birth of their daughter Halo Marie Cannon on Instagram, and this new addition to the rapper and TV host's growing family marks his twelfth child.
Scott shared a video of Halo's birth and a tribute to her and Cannon's late son Zen Cannon, who passed away from brain cancer at just five months old in 2021.
"December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️ Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever," reads Scott's video caption.
The touching video shows Scott as she delivers Halo and highlights her journey through her grief of losing Zen and into her new pregnancy.
In the video, Cannon helps deliver Halo and emotionally reveals her gender after she's born.
"A girl," says Cannon as he holds the newborn infant before placing her on Scott's chest.
When was Halo Marie Cannon born?
Scott shared another photo of Halo dressed up in her bassinet on December 19 with the caption "HI BABY !! 💗 12/14/22 💗" confirming the baby's December birthdate.
On December 5, just over a week before Halo's birth, Cannon opened up about his struggles dealing with the grief of Zen's death.
"Physically I’m definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I’m broken. Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn’t sleep at all," said Cannon.
"I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary. Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.