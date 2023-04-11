Nick Cannon Would Be 'All In' On Having A Baby With Taylor Swift & Swifties Say 'Stay Away'
"Nick Cannon needs to f*cking relax."
Nick Cannon isn't opposed to having a 13th child and he's suggesting that newly-single pop star Taylor Swift could be the lucky one if she's into it.
The Masked Singer host made the suggestion in an interview on The Howard Stern Show on Monday and Swift fans are not finding it funny.
Howard Stern asked Cannon, who already has 12 children, if he was done having kids during the interview.
"Every time I answer this question – I can never answer it correctly because I don’t know," Cannon replied.
"I'm happy currently with my dozen that I got," he continued.
The 42-year-old entertainer was then asked if he would change his mind if he met an amazing woman who could put up with all of Cannon's other kids and their moms.
Stern didn't stop there. He point-blank asked Cannon who his "top pick" would be.
"I'm not doin' this. I can see the headlines," Cannon said while laughing.
However, when he was asked about Taylor Swift, it looks like Cannon didn't hesitate with his response.
"Absolutely! I'm in, let's go!" Cannon replied. "I'm all in."
The comedian and actor continued by talking about why he loves Swift and referred to her being vulnerable and open with her music.
"Me and Taylor's numbers are very similar when we're talking about being in these streets," Cannon added.
"I think she would relate to me very well based off of like, 'Yo, you've dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I.' We would probably really understand each other."
If Cannon were to have another child, it would be his 13th, which comically enough is Swift's lucky number.
In 2009 she explained why in an interview with MTV, explaining that she was born on the 13th, she turned 13 on Friday the 13th, her first album went gold in 13 weeks and her first number-one song had a 13-second intro, among other reasons.
Cannon welcomed his 12th child, daughter Halo Marie Cannon, with model Alyssa Scott in December 2022. He currently has children with six different women that we know of.
Swifties have clearly heard Cannon's new comments about the Midnights singer and they're not impressed.
One person tweeted asking that someone tell Cannon "women do not exist simply to be [his] baby-making machine."
\u201c\u201cHe\u2019s probably just joking!!\u201d \n\nI don\u2019t care. Someone better tell Nick Cannon that women do not exist simply to be your baby-making machine. That\u2019s not a joke, that\u2019s gross predator behavior.\u201d— Becca\u2728\ud83c\udf19 SWIFT CITY 3/18 (@Becca\u2728\ud83c\udf19 SWIFT CITY 3/18) 1681189215
Another person advised Swift to "run."
Another Twitter user joked that there may be some "crazy statistic out there that you're more likely to have one of Nick Cannon's children than win the lottery."
\u201cthere's probably some crazy statistic out there that you're more likely to have one of Nick Cannon's children than win the lottery\u201d— Devon Moreland (@Devon Moreland) 1681222809
One person is also advising Pete Davidson to also stay away from the Anti-Hero singer.
\u201c@PopBase Keep Nick Cannon and Pete Davidson away from her.\u201d— Pop Base (@Pop Base) 1681187249
Others are being much more blunt with their responses.
\u201cNick cannon needs to fucking relax\u201d— Reckless Oreo \ud83d\udc68\ud83c\udffe\u200d\u2708\ufe0f\ud83d\udeeb (@Reckless Oreo \ud83d\udc68\ud83c\udffe\u200d\u2708\ufe0f\ud83d\udeeb) 1681222339
Swifties are also blasting Cannon on the Stern Show's Instagram page, where they've been flooding a clip from the show with reactions.
"LEAVE TAYLOR SWIFT ALONE," one comment reads.
Swift, 33, made headlines on Easter weekend with her break-up from English actor Joe Alwyn, 32, after six years of dating.
According to Entertainment Tonight, the former couple ended their relationship a few weeks ago, before the singer's The Eras tour began, and the breakup was "not dramatic."
Swift was spotted out for the first time since the news of her split went public at a restaurant in New York City on Monday night.
TMZ reports the Grammy award-winning singer was spotted at Via Carota with her friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée actress Margaret Qualley.
Swift is currently on the U.S. leg of her The Eras tour, with her next stop in Tampa, Florida on Thursday. Many celebrities and Swift's friends have been spotted at her concerts recently, including Selena Gomez and Emma Stone.