Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Have Broken Up After Dating Since 2016, According To Reports
The breakup was allegedly "not dramatic."
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years of dating, according to multiple sources.
On Saturday, April 8, both Entertainment Tonight and People reported that the couple is no longer an item.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Swift, 33, and Alwyn, 32, ended their relationship several weeks ago, before the singer's The Eras tour began, and the breakup was "not dramatic."
As for why the two called it quits, ET says they were told that "the relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows."
Of course, the people of Twitter had many thoughts and feelings about the whole situation, with the duo's name trending on the platform well into April 9.
"What is Joe Biden’s plan to get Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn back together?" tweeted one person.
"I am not in a mental state to accept a world where Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have broken up," said another.
The singer and British actor began dating in 2016, according to People, and Alwyn also collaborated on some of the tracks from her albums Folklore and Evermore, both of which were nominated for Grammys, with the former taking home the prize.
As for her latest album, Midnights, Alwyn is credited as being a collaborator on the track "Sweet Nothings" under his pseudonym William Bowery.
Some fans speculated that Midnights is a "revenge" album, citing the songs "Karma" and "Vigilante Sh*t" as being potentially shady towards Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Despite the breakup, The Eras tour has been in full swing with many celebrity sightings as her shows, including pals Emma Stone, Selena Gomez and Emma Roberts.
