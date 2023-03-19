Emma Stone Was Caught 'Going Full Ham' At Taylor Swift’s Concert & It’s So Relatable (VIDEOS)
She's a certified Swiftie. 💅
Emma Stone is a proud Swiftie, and she was caught living it up at Taylor Swift's concert this weekend.
Swift's Eras Tour is the hottest ticket in town, and she kicked the U.S. leg of her tour off this weekend in Glendale, Arizona, with shows on March 17 and 18.
Academy Award-winning actress Stone was in attendance, and fans captured video of the star going" full ham" during Swift's songs "You Belong With Me," "Karma," and more.
TikTok user oreoofficial shared a video of Stone wildly dancing along to "You Belong With Me" in the crowd with the caption "Emma Stone losing her gd [god damn] mind over YBWM" on March 18.
Another fan under the username byrorygilmore posted a compilation video of Stone at the concert to TikTok.
The video featured Stone running around with a group of friends and slow jamming to Swift's song "Karma" in a grey two-piece suit on March 18.
@byrorygilmore
Someone else captured a video of Stone and identified the people with her as the rock band HAIM and actress Laura Dern, who were featured in Swift's music video for "Bejeweled."
Dern posted a photo with Swift and her two children, Ellery Walker Harper and Jaya Harper, confirming her attendance on Instagram.
Swifties welcomed Stone with open arms online and tweeted their love for the actress and her passionate off-stage performance.
"Miss Emma Stone dancing to Taylor Swift is something so personal to me," reads a tweet.
"Unfortunately very into the clips of Emma Stone going full ham at the Taylor Swift concert last night," tweeted out writer and producer Sam Greisman.
Swift is touring across the U.S. and has yet to release any international dates for her tour, so the rest of the world will have to wait to fight it out for tickets just like everyone else.
Although considering Stone's dancing endorsement, it may just be worth the hassle.