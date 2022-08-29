NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

tiff

8 Movies You Don't Want To Miss At TIFF This Year & One Stars Harry Styles

Viola Davis and Zac Efron are also starring in some movies!

Toronto Associate Editor
Harry Styles in "My Policeman." Right: Viola Davis in "The Woman King"

Harry Styles in "My Policeman." Right: Viola Davis in "The Woman King"

TIFF

It's finally that time of year when Toronto becomes a smaller version of Hollywood overnight as all your favourite celebrities roll in for Toronto's International Film Festival. And the best part is, for the first time since the pandemic, this year's festivities will mostly be in person!

This year TIFF will run from September 8 to September 18 and there are so many movies to watch, with all different stars and a variety of genres.

From Harry Styles starring in My Policeman to Zac Efron in The Greatest Beer Run Ever, this year's lineup does not disappoint.

Here are 8 movies premiering at TIFF 2022 that you definitely do not want to miss:

My Policeman

My Policeman cast.

My Policeman cast.

TIFF

Cast: Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, David Dawson, Rupert Everett, Gina McKee and Linus Roache

Why You Need To Go: To follow the "forbidden romance" between three people including Harry Styles, who acts as a young police officer showing off his charming and witty character.

More Information

The Greatest Beer Run Ever

\u200bZac Efron in The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

Zac Efron in The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

TIFF

Cast: Zac Efron, Russell Crowe, Bill Murray

Why You Need To Go: Want to watch Zac Efron and Russel Crowe in a movie? Well, now is your chance. This movie is a follow-up to the famous Green Book. It's "about a merchant seaman who, in 1967, accepted a bet to personally deliver a case of beer from New York to his army buddies in Vietnam.

More information

The Woman King

Viola Davis and the cast of The Woman King

Viola Davis and the cast of The Woman King

TIFF

Cast: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, John Boyega

Why You Need To Go: Oscar winner Viola Davis stars in this thrilling movie that brings the true story of the Agojie, "the all-female military regiment charged with protecting the embattled African Kingdom of Dahomey," to life.

More Information

Moving On

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda in Moving On.

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda in Moving On.

TIFF

Cast: Jane Fonda, Malcolm McDowell, Lily Tomlin, Richard Roundtree, and Sarah Burns

Why You Need To Go: If you watch Grace and Frankie on Netflix, then you won't want to miss this one! This movie brings comedy and drama together where "estranged pals who are reunited when a beloved mutual friend dies, leaving her widower the target of a revenge plan."

More information

Prisoner’s Daughter

\u200bScene from Prisoner\u2019s Daughter

Scene from Prisoner’s Daughter

TIFF

Cast: Kate Beckinsale, Brian Cox

Why You Need To Go: This drama features a dying convict who tries to reconnect with his daughter and his grandson after he was granted a compassionate release. Additionally, the movie is directed by Catherine Hardwicke, whose also known for directing Twilight.

More information

The Son

\u200bHugh Jackman and Laura Dern in a scene from The Son.

Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern in a scene from The Son.

TIFF

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, Hugh Quarshie, and Anthony Hopkins

Why You Need To Go: The movie is an immersive drama that features a family trying to support their teenager in the midst of a mental health crisis.

More information

The Whale

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

TIFF

Cast: Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, Samantha Morton

Why You Need To Go: For an "intimate drama about a reclusive English professor struggling with personal relationships and self-acceptance, adapted from the stage play by Samuel D. Hunter."

More Information

Causeway

\u200bJennifer Lawrence in Causeway.

Jennifer Lawrence in Causeway.

TIFF

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond, Jayne Houdyshell, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Russell Harvard, Fred Weller, Sean Carvajal, Will Pullen, Neal Huff

Why You Need To Go: Watch Jennifer Lawrence give a "heart-rending performance." The movie "peers deep into the wounds that soldiers retain from armed conflict — and those they carried with them going in."

More information

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...