8 Movies You Don't Want To Miss At TIFF This Year & One Stars Harry Styles
Viola Davis and Zac Efron are also starring in some movies!
It's finally that time of year when Toronto becomes a smaller version of Hollywood overnight as all your favourite celebrities roll in for Toronto's International Film Festival. And the best part is, for the first time since the pandemic, this year's festivities will mostly be in person!
This year TIFF will run from September 8 to September 18 and there are so many movies to watch, with all different stars and a variety of genres.
From Harry Styles starring in My Policeman to Zac Efron in The Greatest Beer Run Ever, this year's lineup does not disappoint.
Here are 8 movies premiering at TIFF 2022 that you definitely do not want to miss:
My Policeman
My Policeman cast.
TIFF
Cast: Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, David Dawson, Rupert Everett, Gina McKee and Linus Roache
Why You Need To Go: To follow the "forbidden romance" between three people including Harry Styles, who acts as a young police officer showing off his charming and witty character.
The Greatest Beer Run Ever
Zac Efron in The Greatest Beer Run Ever.
TIFF
Cast: Zac Efron, Russell Crowe, Bill Murray
Why You Need To Go: Want to watch Zac Efron and Russel Crowe in a movie? Well, now is your chance. This movie is a follow-up to the famous Green Book. It's "about a merchant seaman who, in 1967, accepted a bet to personally deliver a case of beer from New York to his army buddies in Vietnam.
The Woman King
Viola Davis and the cast of The Woman King
TIFF
Cast: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, John Boyega
Why You Need To Go: Oscar winner Viola Davis stars in this thrilling movie that brings the true story of the Agojie, "the all-female military regiment charged with protecting the embattled African Kingdom of Dahomey," to life.
Moving On
Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda in Moving On.
TIFF
Cast: Jane Fonda, Malcolm McDowell, Lily Tomlin, Richard Roundtree, and Sarah Burns
Why You Need To Go: If you watch Grace and Frankie on Netflix, then you won't want to miss this one! This movie brings comedy and drama together where "estranged pals who are reunited when a beloved mutual friend dies, leaving her widower the target of a revenge plan."
Prisoner’s Daughter
Scene from Prisoner’s Daughter
TIFF
Cast: Kate Beckinsale, Brian Cox
Why You Need To Go: This drama features a dying convict who tries to reconnect with his daughter and his grandson after he was granted a compassionate release. Additionally, the movie is directed by Catherine Hardwicke, whose also known for directing Twilight.
The Son
Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern in a scene from The Son.
TIFF
Cast: Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, Hugh Quarshie, and Anthony Hopkins
Why You Need To Go: The movie is an immersive drama that features a family trying to support their teenager in the midst of a mental health crisis.
The Whale
Brendan Fraser in The Whale
TIFF
Cast: Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, Samantha Morton
Why You Need To Go: For an "intimate drama about a reclusive English professor struggling with personal relationships and self-acceptance, adapted from the stage play by Samuel D. Hunter."
Causeway
Jennifer Lawrence in Causeway.
TIFF
Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond, Jayne Houdyshell, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Russell Harvard, Fred Weller, Sean Carvajal, Will Pullen, Neal Huff
Why You Need To Go: Watch Jennifer Lawrence give a "heart-rending performance." The movie "peers deep into the wounds that soldiers retain from armed conflict — and those they carried with them going in."