Brendan Fraser Got All Choked Up Accepting An Award At TIFF Last Night (VIDEO
He got a standing ovation!
When Brendan Fraser cries, you cry. At least, that's what the widespread passing of tissues after the star's emotional TIFF award speech would seem to suggest.
The actor got noticeably choked up on Sunday night while accepting his TIFF Tribute statuette honouring his lead performance in Darren Aronofsky's drama The Whale.
\u201c\u201cIf it\u2019s true that you\u2019re only as good as the people you work with, then this guy is really cool, creative, and very, very lucky.\u201d \n\nTHE WHALE\u2019s Brendan Fraser accepts the #TIFFTribute Award for Performance presented by @imdbpro. #TIFF22\u201d— TIFF (@TIFF) 1662950527
The prestigious award is a major milestone for actors during the pre-Oscars circuit, and Fraser didn't appear to take it for granted.
"This is new for me, as things go because I'm normally the guy at the podium that hands these things out, and I got pretty good at it. The trick is: Left hand, hold; right hand, shake," he joked.
He's not just being modest, either. The last time he got any trophy play was from the Screen Actors Guild, which awarded his 2006 film Crash for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
"Apart from being a part of some impressive and talented ensemble casts, I think the last time that I waited to hear my name called aloud to receive an award was in grade 4, and it was from the PeeWee Bowling League," Fraser recalled.
The Mummystar said the plaque wasn't even correctly engraved, reading "Brian Fusher." Yeesh.
Fraser, who spent formative years in Toronto, also shouted out his old haunts during the speech.
"I spent my teenage years in Toronto, and my stomping grounds were from Yonge and St. Clair all the way down to Eaton Centre, occasionally, Kensington Market," he gushed.
You can also see Fraser holding back happy tears in this clip from The Whale'sNorth American Premiere.
\u201cBrendan Fraser brought the moderator a tissue during his standing ovation because literally everyone at The Whale premiere can\u2019t stop crying. \n\n#TIFF #TIFF22\u201d— Joey Nolfi (@Joey Nolfi) 1662942325
The event, which ended in a standing ovation, saw the '90s heartthrob handing out tissues to a teary-eyed moderator. Oh, Rick O'Connell, you gentleman, you.