NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
tiff 2022

Brendan Fraser Got All Choked Up Accepting An Award At TIFF Last Night (VIDEO

He got a standing ovation!

Toronto Staff Writer
Brendan Fraser accepting his award. Right: Fraser getting emotional at TIFF.

Brendan Fraser accepting his award. Right: Fraser getting emotional at TIFF.

TIFF_NET | Twitter

When Brendan Fraser cries, you cry. At least, that's what the widespread passing of tissues after the star's emotional TIFF award speech would seem to suggest.

The actor got noticeably choked up on Sunday night while accepting his TIFF Tribute statuette honouring his lead performance in Darren Aronofsky's drama The Whale.

The prestigious award is a major milestone for actors during the pre-Oscars circuit, and Fraser didn't appear to take it for granted.

"This is new for me, as things go because I'm normally the guy at the podium that hands these things out, and I got pretty good at it. The trick is: Left hand, hold; right hand, shake," he joked.

He's not just being modest, either. The last time he got any trophy play was from the Screen Actors Guild, which awarded his 2006 film Crash for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

"Apart from being a part of some impressive and talented ensemble casts, I think the last time that I waited to hear my name called aloud to receive an award was in grade 4, and it was from the PeeWee Bowling League," Fraser recalled.

The Mummystar said the plaque wasn't even correctly engraved, reading "Brian Fusher." Yeesh.

Fraser, who spent formative years in Toronto, also shouted out his old haunts during the speech.

"I spent my teenage years in Toronto, and my stomping grounds were from Yonge and St. Clair all the way down to Eaton Centre, occasionally, Kensington Market," he gushed.

You can also see Fraser holding back happy tears in this clip from The Whale'sNorth American Premiere.

The event, which ended in a standing ovation, saw the '90s heartthrob handing out tissues to a teary-eyed moderator. Oh, Rick O'Connell, you gentleman, you.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...