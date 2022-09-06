A-List Celebs Are Invading Toronto For TIFF This Week & Here's Who You Can Spot
Oprah, Taylor Swift & Harry Styles to name a few!
Grab your binoculars and movie theatre popcorn because the stars are coming out to play in Toronto.
The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is back this week. Along with new movies, dazzling stars will also be gracing the 6ix from September 8 to 18, with big names like Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles, Zac Efron and more expected to make an appearance.
Fans can try and catch a glimpse of these A-listers on the red carpet, at premieres and even in private In Conversation With... events with celebrities like Taylor Swift, How To Get Away With Murder's Viola Davis, and Squid Game'sLee Jung-Jae.
On September 9, Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film will be screened for the first time in its original 35mm form, and fans will be able to join the iconic singer, songwriter, and director for an in-person event at the TIFF Bell Lightbox.
\u201c#TIFF22 (Taylor\u2019s Version) \ud83e\udde3\n\nJoin us on Sept 9 for the first-ever screening of the singer, songwriter, producer, actor, and director\u2019s ALL TOO WELL: THE SHORT FILM in its original 35mm form during a special In Conversation With\u2026 Taylor Swift event. https://t.co/UIOuVERokG\u201d— TIFF (@TIFF) 1662127337
Unfortunately, tickets for the highly sought-after event are already sold out, but who knows, fans may be able to catch her on the street while she enjoys her time in Toronto.
Along with seasoned actors like The Whale's Brendan Fraser and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story's Daniel Radcliffe,some less expected attendees include the likes of Hillary Clinton.
Here are some of the A-list celebrities you might be able to spot at TIFF this year:
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift
- Oprah Winfrey
- Steven Spielberg
- Hillary Clinton
- Viola Davis
- Lena Dunham
- Zac Efron
- Brendan Fraser
- Kate Hudson
- Hugh Jackman
- Lily James
- Anna Kendrick
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Jessica Chastain
- Michelle Yeoh
- Lee Jung-Jae
- Emma Mackey
- Sarah McCarthy
- Paul Mescal
- Janelle Monáe
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- Jordan Peele
- Tyler Perry
- Glen Powell
- Daniel Radcliffe
- Seth Rogen
- Kiernan Shipka
- Yvonne Strahovski
- Al Yankovic