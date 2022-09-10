NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

tiff 2022

9 Popular TIFF Restaurants In Toronto Where You Could Run Into A Celebrity

Lights, camera, action!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Patio at Chotto Matte. Right: Food selection at Soluna.

@chottomattetor | Instagram, @solunatoronto | Instagram

The Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing, and there are tons of celebrities visiting the 6ix. These restaurants are TIFF hotspots, and you could see a celeb (or two!) dining here.

Some venues are hosting VIP events, while others have been visited by big-name celebs over the years. Get ready to stargaze at these spots!

Marbl

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Fine dining

Address: 455 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This swanky restaurant is hosting the Jaguar Supper Suite — a VIP experience with parties and more. Stars that are said to be attending include Kit Harington and Nicolas Cage.

Menu

Soluna

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Coastal

Address: 312 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Boasting a towering rooftop and boho vibes, this recently-opened supper club is hosting exclusive events included TIFF brunches and and film dinners.

Menu

Mademoiselle Raw Bar + Grill

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Seafood

Address: 563 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This fancy restaurant opened earlier this year, and it was actually designed with TIFF in mind. The venue offers a luxurious experience with private dining and VIP spaces.

Menu

Chotto Matte

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Peruvian

Address: 161 Bay St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located close to TIFF Bell Lightbox, this restaurant is a "hot spot for stargazing" and offers unique dishes and cocktails in a jungle-like setting.

Menu

Akira Back 

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Japanese, Korean

Address: 80 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This modern restaurant is situated on the second floor of The Bisha Hotel, and it's a glam spot for a celeb hangout. Recently, it was visited by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Menu

Patria

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Spanish

Address: 478 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This Barcelona-inspired spot is known to host premiere parties, and celebs that have been spotted here include Ryan Gosling, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Joaquin Phoenix.

Menu

Mister C

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: American, bar

Address: 80 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This intimate lobby bar in the Bisha Hotel has hosted pre and after parties for TIFF. Stars like Julianne Moore and Jake Gyllenhaal have visited this spot.

Menu

Byblos Downtown

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Eastern Mediterranean

Address: 11 Duncan St., Toronto ON

Why You Need To Go: This dreamy restaurant has served stars such as Matt Damon, Michelle Williams, and Gerard Butler, and it's only steps from the TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Menu

Writers Room Bar

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Bar

Address: 4 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Writers Room at Park Hyatt will be serving TIFF-inspired cocktails until September 10, and you might just find yourself sipping beside a star.

Menu

