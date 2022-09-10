9 Popular TIFF Restaurants In Toronto Where You Could Run Into A Celebrity
Lights, camera, action!
The Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing, and there are tons of celebrities visiting the 6ix. These restaurants are TIFF hotspots, and you could see a celeb (or two!) dining here.
Some venues are hosting VIP events, while others have been visited by big-name celebs over the years. Get ready to stargaze at these spots!
Marbl
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Fine dining
Address: 455 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This swanky restaurant is hosting the Jaguar Supper Suite — a VIP experience with parties and more. Stars that are said to be attending include Kit Harington and Nicolas Cage.
Soluna
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Coastal
Address: 312 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting a towering rooftop and boho vibes, this recently-opened supper club is hosting exclusive events included TIFF brunches and and film dinners.
Mademoiselle Raw Bar + Grill
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seafood
Address: 563 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This fancy restaurant opened earlier this year, and it was actually designed with TIFF in mind. The venue offers a luxurious experience with private dining and VIP spaces.
Chotto Matte
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Peruvian
Address: 161 Bay St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located close to TIFF Bell Lightbox, this restaurant is a "hot spot for stargazing" and offers unique dishes and cocktails in a jungle-like setting.
Akira Back
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese, Korean
Address: 80 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This modern restaurant is situated on the second floor of The Bisha Hotel, and it's a glam spot for a celeb hangout. Recently, it was visited by Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Patria
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Spanish
Address: 478 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Barcelona-inspired spot is known to host premiere parties, and celebs that have been spotted here include Ryan Gosling, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Joaquin Phoenix.
Mister C
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: American, bar
Address: 80 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This intimate lobby bar in the Bisha Hotel has hosted pre and after parties for TIFF. Stars like Julianne Moore and Jake Gyllenhaal have visited this spot.
Byblos Downtown
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Eastern Mediterranean
Address: 11 Duncan St., Toronto ON
Why You Need To Go: This dreamy restaurant has served stars such as Matt Damon, Michelle Williams, and Gerard Butler, and it's only steps from the TIFF Bell Lightbox.
Writers Room Bar
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Bar
Address: 4 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Writers Room at Park Hyatt will be serving TIFF-inspired cocktails until September 10, and you might just find yourself sipping beside a star.