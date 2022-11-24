Hillary Clinton & Bill Clinton Were In Toronto & Here's Where You Could Have Spotted Them
This political couple were out and about!
If you were shopping at Indigo this week, you may have spotted the former U.S. Secretary of State.
No, you didn't read that wrong. Amongst the rows of books, throw blankets, and scented candles was none other than Hillary Clinton.
The Bloor-Yorkville Instagram account posted a photo of Clinton posing for a picture with a man holding her book State of Terror, co-written by Louise Penny, on November 23.
"SPOTTED 👀 @hillaryclinton stopped by @indigobayandbloor!" reads the caption.
Fans of the politician were quick to comment on the post, with one person writing, "I'd lose my shizz, if I saw Hillary! I am a fan!! 😍"
"What!!!! Wow 😍 love love love!!! Toronto is such a magnetic city!!! Bringing all kinds of people to our home" reads another comment.
President of Estonia, Alar Karis, posted a photo of himself with the former first lady at Indigo on November 22.
\u201cI crossed paths with legendary politician @HillaryClinton while in #Indogo bookstore in #Toronto.\u201d— Alar Karis (@Alar Karis) 1669141980
"I crossed paths with legendary politician @HillaryClinton while in #Indogo bookstore in #Toronto," said Karis.
The European country leader also spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his visit given his recent tweets.
\u201cI had an opportunity to express my gratitude to the Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau for supporting Estonian war refugees throughout many years and for current Canadian contribution to the security in the Baltic region. \nEstonia and Canada are enjoying excellent relations.\u201d— Alar Karis (@Alar Karis) 1669162816
Bill Clinton was also in town for the Reality Conference on November 22, where the former President of the U.S. spoke with Tim Hudak, CEO of the Ontario Real Estate Association.
The pair were set to discuss ''leadership & decision and how to navigate global policies that will impact your ability to succeed," according to a tweet.
Narcity reached out to an Indigo representative for comment but did not get a response in time for publication.