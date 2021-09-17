Trending Tags

canadian federal election 2021

Justin Trudeau Got An Endorsement From Hillary Clinton Just Days Before The Election

He got one from Obama recently as well!

justintrudeau | Twitter

With days to go until voting day in the 2021 federal election, Justin Trudeau keeps getting major endorsements from American political leaders.

Hillary Clinton is the latest politician to big up the PM before September 20, wishing him and "progressive Canadian neighbors" well in a tweet on September 17.

"I have seen my friend Justin Trudeau show leadership in the fight for accessible child care, protected reproductive rights, and ambitious climate action," Clinton also wrote.

Fellow Democrat Barack Obama also hyped up Trudeau before the election, calling the prime minister his friend and saying he'd been an effective leader for Canadians during his tenure.

Trudeau will surely appreciate all the endorsements he can get, as early election polls showed the race for control of Canada could be incredibly tight!

Over 55K People Are Voting Outside Of Canada & Here's Where Most Are Casting Ballots From

Lots of voting kits have been sent to the U.S., the U.K. and elsewhere!

Jackie Vandinther | Narcity, @connect2canada | Instagram

During the federal election, voting outside of Canada is available for citizens who are at least 18 years old on election day and have lived in this country before.

Elections Canada has data on the number of special ballot voting kits that have been issued to people in Canada and out of the country, and it seems like so many Canucks living abroad are going to cast their ballots. As of September 16, more than 55,000 voting kits have been issued to people living outside of Canada who will be voting in the federal election.

Justin Trudeau Opened Up About The 'Complicated' Time When He Met Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

"I had to fix a few things in my life before I could just focus on her," Trudeau said.

@sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

They've been married for over 15 years now, but it turns out that Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau had a bit of a "complicated" start when they first met.

Trudeau appeared on the Quebec talk show La semaine des 4 Julie on September 16 and opened up about his relationship with his wife, specifically the beginning of their romance. He even revealed that he was a late bloomer with girls.

Canadians Who Get COVID-19 Between Now & Election Day May Not Be Able To Vote At All

It depends on if they've applied to vote by mail or not!

@electionscan_e | Instagram, @electionscan_e | Instagram

Elections Canada is warning Canadians that if they're diagnosed with COVID-19 over the next few days they may not be able to vote in the federal election.

According to one question in their FAQ section — "What if I develop symptoms of COVID-19 or test positive after advance polling days or on election day?" — Canadians with symptoms should not show up to an Elections Canada office or polling station on voting day at all.

A Cat From Guelph Is Unofficially Running In The 2021 Elections & His Campaign Is Purrfect

"You rub my belly, I'll scratch yours." — Fernando the Cat's platform.

Courtesy of Fernando the Cat's Campaign Manager

Canada's federal election day is coming up and one four-legged Guelph resident is among the candidates. Backed by the Feline Party, Fernando the Cat is running in the furr-deral elections, and he is not kitten around.

"Fernando came late to [the] race, but it was the appearance of other party signs that seemed to drive down the number of snacks being received on a daily basis," Fernando's campaign manager and info officer, "Doc," told Narcity via email. "His feline intuition made the connection. These candidates were taking his snacks."

