Justin Trudeau Got An Endorsement From Hillary Clinton Just Days Before The Election
He got one from Obama recently as well!
With days to go until voting day in the 2021 federal election, Justin Trudeau keeps getting major endorsements from American political leaders.
Hillary Clinton is the latest politician to big up the PM before September 20, wishing him and "progressive Canadian neighbors" well in a tweet on September 17.
I have seen my friend @JustinTrudeau show leadership in the fight for accessible child care, protected reproductive… https://t.co/50ALaQoRJg— Hillary Clinton (@Hillary Clinton) 1631896051.0
"I have seen my friend Justin Trudeau show leadership in the fight for accessible child care, protected reproductive rights, and ambitious climate action," Clinton also wrote.
Fellow Democrat Barack Obama also hyped up Trudeau before the election, calling the prime minister his friend and saying he'd been an effective leader for Canadians during his tenure.
Trudeau will surely appreciate all the endorsements he can get, as early election polls showed the race for control of Canada could be incredibly tight!