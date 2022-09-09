Toronto Traffic Will Be A Hot Mess This Weekend Because There Are Over 80 Events Happening
Here's how to dodge delays 🚙.
If Toronto traffic and big crowds hurt your soul, this weekend is not your friend.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) says drivers should "expect a busy weekend in Toronto" because, get this, 80 different scheduled events are happening from September 9 to September 11. Yup.
"It is recommended that people make themselves aware of alternate routes before heading downtown to try to avoid potential delays," the report reads.
Police are also encouraging residents to take public transit when possible.
The biggest events happening, The Rolling Loud international music festival and Toronto International Film Festival, will be responsible for several road closures.
So, if you're driving this weekend, you'll want to avoid these areas:
- Lake Shore Boulevard East between British Columbia Road and Strachan Avenue.
- Lake Shore Boulevard West between Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Road.
- King Street West from York Street to Spadina Avenue
- Richmond Street from John Street to Widmer Street.
"There will be increased traffic and pedestrian congestion in and around Ontario Place, including on walking and biking paths. Please plan your visit accordingly," it adds.
But, wait, there's more!
Several concerts are also scheduled to take place at Scotiabank Arena over the weekend. Of course, you know the Eagles Hotel California Tour will have Boomers popping off.
Lastly, and perhaps most wholesome, the things causing traffic to suck this weekend are the numerous charity walks and runs. Give or take a few demonstrations.
In conclusion, avoid driving if you can, and if you must, give yourself plenty of extra time to get to your destination. So many folks are going to be out there.