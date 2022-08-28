NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A Canadian Father-Daughter Duo Have Gone Viral On TikTok For Their Epic Harry Styles 'Fits

"He painted his nails and everything."

Trending Staff Writer
If your dad isn't dressing up in over-the-top coordinated outfits to see Harry Styles with you, does he even deserve to be in your TikTok?

According to Today, when Sarita Rampersad was surprised with tickets for her birthday to both nights of Harry Styles' Love On Tour concert in Toronto, she told her father Nari that they'd be dressing up for the occasion.

Sarita decided that for night one, they'd rock blue and pink outfits to match the aesthetic of Styles' Fine Line album.

To make it happen, the two went thrifting where Nari proudly found two pairs of pants that were perfect for the occasion.

"I found everything in the women's section!" Nari shared. "It fit so much better than the men's clothing! But nothing had pockets. How do you live without pockets? We had to buy a tote bag to carry my wallet and phone!"

As per the caption on Sarita's TikTok of the two, her dad "painted his nails and everything."

The end result was Sarita in pink flared pants, a pink hat, a yellow boa and Doc Maartens with Nari in a blue version of her outfit.

Their first video currently has over one million views.

For night two, they switched it up with Nari in a bold red pant and jacket combo with a glittery shirt and the yellow boa Sarita wore the previous evening.

Sarita wore a blue boa, blue jeans and a red polka dot shirt.

Their second TikTok currently has 2.4 million views.

"Seeing her happy is just pretty much all I want," Nari said. "I knew Harry would put on a good show, but I was living through her. Her excitement pushed mine to a different level."

Sarita noted that her dad took his job very seriously and studied up on Styles' lyrics on Spotify months in advance to prepare for the event.

As well as the fab daughter-father duo, a security guard at Styles' concert also went viral on TikTok at the Toronto show.

Tyler John was seen jumping around and singing their heart out to "What Makes You Beautiful."

In an interview with Narcity Canada, John said that they were dancing throughout most of the concert, but that they do prefer One Direction over Styles' solo career.

