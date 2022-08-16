NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Florence Pugh Is Blasting Reactions To Her Harry Styles Sex Scene In 'Don't Worry Darling'

Senior Global Editor
Florence Pugh in 'Don't Worry Darling.' Right: Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in 'Don't Worry Darling.'

Warner Bros. Pictures | YouTube

There's a passionate sex scene between Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in Olivia Wilde's new film Don't Worry Darling, although Pugh really doesn't want her performance to be "reduced" to that one moment.

Pugh tore into fans and interviewers for fixating on the scene in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, which dropped about one month before the film's debut.

Pugh plays Styles' wife in the movie, and the sex scene reportedly involves him going down on her for a bit of oral sex. The latest trailer appears to show parts of the scene on the dinner table at the couple's home.

However, Pugh really wishes people would ask her about the rest of the film instead.

"When it's reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it's not why we do it," she told the magazine. "It's not why I'm in this industry."

She acknowledged that part of the attention comes with hiring "the most famous pop star in the world," but the film itself "bigger than that."

"That's just not what I'm going to be discussing," she said.

Pugh also revealed during the interview that she and partner Zach Braff broke up early this year, although they chose to keep that to themselves so they could avoid the public raction.

"We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together," she said.

Although Pugh and Styles play a couple in the movie, Styles actually ended up getting romantically involved with Wilde during the shoot, and those two are now a couple.

Don't Worry Darling is due out on September 23.

