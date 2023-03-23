Zach Braff Shares How He Would Cheer Morgan Freeman Up While Filming 'A Good Person' (VIDEO)
The film A Good Person is hitting theatres on March 24, 2023 and director Zach Braff shared a sweet behind-the-scenes moment.
The movie was shot in just 26 days and tells the emotional tale of a young girl overcoming addiction with support from unlikely places. The star-studded cast features Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, and Molly Shannon.
Shooting a film in such a short time frame was certainly a challenge and Braff had to navigate keeping the cast's morale high while working on "stressful" scenes.
In an interview with Narcity, he explained how he would boost Freeman's spirits when the actor got "grumpy."
"We made the film in 26 days so it was a bit manic trying to get all the stuff so fast and I couldn't have done it without this incredible crew that was so just down to be moving at an insane pace," he said.
"And of course Morgan, he's 84 years old and he also doesn't do a whole lot of independent movies that are shot in 26 days so he was just so game."
Everyone has their bad days, and when Freeman wasn't feeling his best, Braff knew just what to do.
" [...] If he ever got grumpy at all I'd just send Florence over and go, 'Florence, make him laugh' and Florence would go over there and say something funny and get him to cheer up," he shared.
"It was stressful, it's a very intense movie, and we had to shoot it so fast."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.