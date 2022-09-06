NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

harry styles

Chris Pine's Rep Tried To Clear Up The Harry Styles 'Spit' & The Memes Are Getting So Wild

He called it an "odd online illusion."

Senior Global Editor
Harry Styles at the premiere of "Don't Worry Darling." Right: Chris Pine.

Harry Styles at the premiere of "Don't Worry Darling." Right: Chris Pine.

@dontworrydarling | Instagram

Chris Pine's rep is trying to knock down claims that Harry Styles spit on his co-star at the Don't Worry Darling premiere, in the latest twist to some behind-the-scenes drama that has fuelled so many memes and theories.

The incident in question happened Monday at the Venice Film Festival, where video showed Styles briefly leaning over Pine before taking a seat beside him at the theatre. Pine can be seen pausing and reacting to something just as Styles leans over him.

The video immediately blew up on social media, where it's been watched more than 11 million times on Twitter alone. Many are already convinced that it was a spit, although you can't see anything. (Yes, we looked).

Pine's representative came out to deny the whole thing in a statement to Variety on Tuesday.

"This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," Pine's rep said.

"Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine."

The rep added that the two men have nothing but respect for each other, and "any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply doesn't exist."

The incident has consumed social media and inspired so many memes.

"On the one hand, Harry Styles very obviously did not in any universe spit on Chris pine," wrote one person. "But on the other hand, we are all very, very bored."

Others marvelled at the fact that Pine's rep had to say anything at all.

"The man barely has any controversy to comment on in two decades, and 5 minutes in Harry Styles' vicinity and you're having to clarify that your client has not in fact been spat on by a world-famous popstar," wrote one user. "Pure chaos."

It's not even the biggest controversy around the film so far.

We could explain all the drama involving director Olivia Wilde, star Florence Pugh and Shia LaBeouf, who was cast as the lead before leaving that role.

However, this meme pretty much gets to the heart of it.

Don't Worry Darling is due out in theatres on September 23.


From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...