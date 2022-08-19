Harry Styles's Toronto Concert Had This Employee Singing Along & It's So Relatable (VIDEO)
Raise your hand if you'd work at a Harry Styles concert.🙋
Let's face it: we all have songs that we just can't resist the urge to belt along to, and this employee at Harry Styles's concert in Toronto this week is living proof.
Harry Styles played two different shows in the 6ix this past week, on August 15 and 16, but this TikToker saw this employee on Monday night.
Even though One Direction broke up a few years ago, Styles paid homage to the beloved boy band and played "What Makes You Beautiful" to the sea of adoring fans.
In the video, you can see everyone in the crowd singing along to the 2012 hit classic, and also, one of the ushers at Scotiabank Arena.
@byjessicag i am being serenaded at the harry styles concert #relatable#harrystylesloveontour#whatmakesyoubeautiful#loveontour2022#hslot2022#hslotmoments#findhimtiktok♬ original sound - Jess
The whole time in the video, Tyler John is seen jumping up and down, raising their arms out, and belting out all of the words to the song.
Tons of people commented on the clip, saying things like, "this would 100% be me as a security guard" and "can that be my job".
Even John commented on the clip: "Hahaha I mean what can I say, I love my job!"
John told Narcity that watching Styles perform live was fun "because he also brings energy to the concert."
"I was dancing for most [of] the time," said John, but added that this is something they often do at concert they like.
Now, when it comes to who John likes more? One Direction came out on top (which based on the video, seems like a dead giveaway).