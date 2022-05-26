Harry Styles Tickets For Toronto Shows Are Already Getting Scalped & 1 Costs Over $11K
Sheeesh.
If you're looking to grab tickets to one of Harry Styles' two concerts in Toronto this summer, you might want to brace yourself to shell out some serious cash.
On Thursday, May 26, tickets went on sale to the general public for Love On Tour at noon on Ticketmaster, though fans could have also bought them at one of the verified presales beforehand.
Resale tickets are already up on StubHub and prices start at $291 and go all the way to an eye-watering $11,673 for the Tuesday, August 16 show.
Resale ticket prices for Harry Styles' concert in Toronto.StubHub
It's just one ticket for the Tuesday show that's being sold for over $11,000 (a price that even puts Toronto's average rent to shame), and it's for a seat in the lower bowl. There were tons of scalped tickets that cost well over $1,000, with a few spots on the floor costing upwards of $8,000 a pop. Ouch.
The Monday show saw equally pricy resale tickets, with some general admission spots ranging from $920 to $6,757 a ticket.
The former One Direction band member announced Love On Tour 2022 in support of his latest album, Harry's House. The tour actually kicks off right in the 6ix before it makes its way to New York City, Austin, Chicago and Los Angeles, where it will end on November 15.
There are still a few tickets for sale at Ticketmaster for the Toronto concerts, though they start at a cool $980 for the August 16 show.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.