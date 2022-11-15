Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Taylor Swift Fans Are Blasting Ticketmaster & The Scramble For Tickets Is Getting Ridic

It's me. Hi, I'm the problem. It's Me.

Associate Editor, Global
If you've been trying to get Taylor Swift tickets all day and so far have not been successful, you're not alone.

Pre-sale tickets for Swift's 2023 "Eras Tour" went on sale in the U.S. on Tuesday morning and the demand was so high that it crashed the Ticketmaster website.

In a statement, Ticketmaster tried to explain the situation saying there had been a "historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale."

Ticketmaster also noted that hundreds of thousands of tickets had been sold so far and to anyone who was still in queue to "hang tight" as they worked to get fans through "as quickly as possible."

Ticketmaster also had to delay sales for people on the West Coast and reschedule the Capital One onsale to Wednesday.

T-Swift fans who tried to buy tickets expressed their frustration on Twitter throughout the day.

Some fans made jokes to help deal with the madness.

Other fans even changed their username to show their hatred toward Ticketmaster.

One fan showed a picture of an empty stadium, poking fun at the slow ticket queue.


Another fan used Swift's own lyrics to point a finger at Ticketmaster

Another fan used a clip from the 2004 film A Cinderella Story to express that they'd been waiting in the queue for hours!

Another Swiftie created a collage of photos showing different emotions that we're sure a lot of fans must've felt during their wait.


The 35-date "Eras Tour" will be Swift's first tour in five years so it's no surprise fans are eager to attend one of her shows.

So far only U.S. dates have been announced with international dates expected soon, according to a tweet from Swift.

If you've experienced one big struggle getting those tickets, shake it off and keep trying. It'll be worth it in the end!

This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

