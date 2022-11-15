Taylor Swift Fans Are Blasting Ticketmaster & The Scramble For Tickets Is Getting Ridic
It's me. Hi, I'm the problem. It's Me.
If you've been trying to get Taylor Swift tickets all day and so far have not been successful, you're not alone.
Pre-sale tickets for Swift's 2023 "Eras Tour" went on sale in the U.S. on Tuesday morning and the demand was so high that it crashed the Ticketmaster website.
In a statement, Ticketmaster tried to explain the situation saying there had been a "historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale."
Ticketmaster also noted that hundreds of thousands of tickets had been sold so far and to anyone who was still in queue to "hang tight" as they worked to get fans through "as quickly as possible."
Ticketmaster also had to delay sales for people on the West Coast and reschedule the Capital One onsale to Wednesday.
T-Swift fans who tried to buy tickets expressed their frustration on Twitter throughout the day.
\u201cIf anyone is wondering how the presale for Taylor swift tickets is going:\u201d— Grace (@Grace) 1668529542
Some fans made jokes to help deal with the madness.
\u201cwhen taylor swift wrote \u201cthe great war\u201d she was actually preparing us for the Battle of Ticketmaster. her mind!\u201d— ellie schnitt (@ellie schnitt) 1668528960
Other fans even changed their username to show their hatred toward Ticketmaster.
\u201cticketmaster: *sends out millions of verified fan presale codes*\non presale day: *millions of people log on*\nticketmaster: we had no idea this would happen! this is unprecedented!!\u201d— emma h8s ticketmaster (@emma h8s ticketmaster) 1668536142
One fan showed a picture of an empty stadium, poking fun at the slow ticket queue.
\u201ctaylor swift walking onto stage with no one in the audience, because that ticketmaster queue never did move.\u201d— sarah \ud83d\udd70 (@sarah \ud83d\udd70) 1668530931
Another fan used Swift's own lyrics to point a finger at Ticketmaster
\u201cwhen you're trying to get taylor swift tix but ticketmaster keeps crashing\u201d— Meg (@Meg) 1668523348
Another fan used a clip from the 2004 film A Cinderella Story to express that they'd been waiting in the queue for hours!
\u201cThem: \u201cI got my Taylor swift presale code at 1:30pm today\u201d\n\nme to to Ticketmaster at 6:32pm:\u201d— Amber McKinney (@Amber McKinney) 1668468772
Another Swiftie created a collage of photos showing different emotions that we're sure a lot of fans must've felt during their wait.
\u201cstill in the ticketmaster queue for taylor swift tickets, a moodboard\u201d— emma lord (@emma lord) 1668527183
The 35-date "Eras Tour" will be Swift's first tour in five years so it's no surprise fans are eager to attend one of her shows.
So far only U.S. dates have been announced with international dates expected soon, according to a tweet from Swift.
\u201cI\u2019m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!\nhttps://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo\u201d— Taylor Swift (@Taylor Swift) 1667305460
If you've experienced one big struggle getting those tickets, shake it off and keep trying. It'll be worth it in the end!
