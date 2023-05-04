Taylor Swift Fans Got Booted From Her Concert For Using The Men's Room & They Weren't Alone
They got written up at the stadium and sent to "eviction station."
Two Taylor Swift fans got the boot from the pop star's concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, for using the men's bathroom.
The concertgoer (@laurelslens) posted a video to TikTok on May 2 stating that a manager grabbed her friend out of the facility and gave them "little to no explanation" as he took them to "ejection station."
It's no secret that Swift's Eras Tour is one of the most sought-after shows of the year. The friends say they paid hundreds of dollars, drove hours to get there and even waited in the queue for 15 hours to purchase the tickets just to get kicked out.
The process of them getting ejected from the venue took about an hour, and they even met another woman there who, the TikToker states, suffered from Crohn's disease, had a medical "cannot wait" pass and used the men's bathroom.
She wasn't the only one, either. One woman commented on the creator's video stating the same thing happened to her when she was having an emergency.
"I was having a diabetic emergency and needed the bathroom immediately. [I] got yelled at by two security guards and pushed out by another. [I] ended up sobbing, having to miss it because no one would assist me in any way after explaining the issue to them. Worst experience ever," the user sympathized with them.
The TikTok upload has already racked up 846.1K views and 62.5K likes, with countless comments of those in support of the two women using a different-gender bathroom.
"What in the world?! Night one, the men’s restroom in my section had a women’s sign on the door! I walked in and was so confused when I saw urinals," one person wrote.
Others urged them to call the venue to see if they can do something about it. They have not yet posted an update, so Narcity reached out to Mercedes-Benz Stadium requesting comment. However, they have yet to respond.