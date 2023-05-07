Matt Healy Went To Taylor Swift's Concerts This Weekend & The Dating Theories Are Wild
Fans think they mouthed "I love you."
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy sparked dating rumours again this weekend after he came to both of her Nashville concerts.
The two stars are longtime friends, and recently, rumours of romance have bloomed between the pair after The Sun reported that they were in a relationship and ready to make their public debut.
A source reportedly told The Sun that the two are "madly in love" and that Swift told her friends that Healy would be joining her in Nashville.
"They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor's last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to 'own' this romance and not hide it away," said the source.
It looks like The Sun was right about Healy joining Swift in Nashville for herEras Tour, but that doesn't necessarily mean the two are anything more than two attractive friends with massive stardom.
Healy watched Swift from the VIP tent on May 5, and fans caught a video of the pop rocker singing and dancing along to Swift's set with singer Phoebe Bridgers.
Healy and Bridgers danced along to Swift's classing song "Shake It Off," and fans loved their goofy energy.
"Never in my life did I think I'd see Matty Healy getting down to shake it off," wrote a fan.
The original poster replied to the comment, writing, "Idk if any of us did! Greatest thing EVER!!!"
On Saturday night, Bridgers opened for Swift and was joined on stage by Healy, who donned the artist's signature skeleton costume and played the guitar.
In a video posted to TikTok, Healy jokingly strummed the guitar, and before running off stage, Bridgers gave him a quick kiss on the cheek.
On Saturday night, Healy supported Taylor Swift in the VIP tent along with other big names like Gigi Hadid and Lilly Aldridge, according to photos and videos posted online.
\u201cMatty Healy, Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge at Taylor Swift\u2019s Eras Tour in Nashville\u201d— pop culture (@pop culture) 1683453930
Healy was spotted listening to Swift's song "Lover" and affectionately placing his hand over his heart.
\u201ci\u2019ll never get enough of matty healy vibing to taylor swift songs \n\n\u201d— Iris // \u2395 \ud83e\udea9 (@Iris // \u2395 \ud83e\udea9) 1683434082
Fans also think the pair may have been exchanging secret messages in their recent performances and secretly saying "I love you" after this weekend.
In a viral TikTok video, Swift and Healy seem to both mouth the words, "This is about you. You know who you are. I love you," at recent shows on their respective tours.
While some fans took this as confirmation of a possible romance, others think the recent attention may be leading up to a musical collaboration.
"It's all calculated. Come on. It's Taylor. There has to be some secret project going on," wrote a fan.
Another person speculated that Healy may be featured on Swift's re-recorded version of Speak Now, which she conveniently announced on May 5, as fans waited to see if Healy would attend her Nashville concerts as previously reported.
\u201cIt fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk \ud83d\ude06) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their\u2026\u201d— Taylor Swift (@Taylor Swift) 1683345561
"Matty Healy will be featured on a Speak Now song is my guess," commented a fan.
If these fan theories have any merit, it wouldn't be the first time Healy and Swift have worked on music together.
In an interview with Audacy in November 2022, Healy revealed that he had worked on Swift's "Midnights" but that the version they created together didn't end up making the cut.
So who knows, maybe fans will finally get a collaboration on Swift's upcoming album release.
Narcity reached out to Swift and Healy for comment and did not hear back in time for publication.