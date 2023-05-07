Dianna Agron Addressed The Rumour That She Dated Taylor Swift & Called It 'Interesting'
She chatted about the inspiration for "22." 👀
Dianna Agron is finally speaking out on rumours of her dating Taylor Swift.
In an interview with Rolling Stone, the former Glee star was asked what she thought about fans "shipping" her with Swift and the rumours that circulated about their friendship.
Swift and Agron have been paired together in online theories under the ship name "Swiftgron," with some fans believing Swift wrote several songs about Agron, including "Wonderland," during their time together.
According to a fan-made Twitter thread, fans believe the pair dated from 2011 to 2013 and that songs from Swift's album Red and 1989 both reference Agron.
\u201cwonderland by taylor swift and why it\u2019s about dianna agron, a thread\u201d— hannah SABRINA DAY (@hannah SABRINA DAY) 1593759669
The interviewer asked Agron how she felt about them being shipped, and Agron replied, seemingly confused, saying, "Shipped?"
The question was rephrased, and when asked about the dating rumours surrounding her and Swift, Agron called them "interesting."
"That is so interesting. I… I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue. That’s funny."
She was also asked about being the inspiration behind Swift's song "22" since she's in the liner notes, and she said she couldn't take the credit.
"Me? Oh, if only! That’s more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song. But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!"
Fans and shippers of "Swiftgron" have pointed out that it's not the first time Agron has been asked about Swift.
\u201cdianna pretending to be totally shocked and stunned by swiftgron dating rumors and being part of 22s muse, as if she literally hadn't discussed both topics before... on national television... with jimmy kimmel\u201d— amalia!!! chicago n2 detroit n1 (@amalia!!! chicago n2 detroit n1) 1683473552
"Dianna pretending to be totally shocked and stunned by swiftgron dating rumors and being part of 22s muse, as if she literally hadn't discussed both topics before... on national television... with Jimmy Kimmel," tweeted out a fan.
Jimmy Kimmel did ask Agron if she was dating Swift years ago while she was on Jimmy Kimmel Live!to which she replied, "No! Wouldn't that be juicy?"
Fans have speculated Swift's sexuality over the years, and some fans even anticipated Swift would come out as queer in her most recent album, Midnights.
Swift has been an ally for the LGBTQIA+ community throughout her career with songs like "You Need to Calm Down,” celebrating queerness and most recently, hiring trans artist Laith Ashley to play her romantic lead in the music video for "Lavender Haze," according to Buzzfeed News.