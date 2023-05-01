F1 Announcers Trolled Fernando Alonso With Taylor Swift Lyrics & He Hinted They're Dating
They will not shake it off.
Dating rumours have been swirling non-stop around pop star Taylor Swift and Formula One driver Fernando Alonso, and it looks like everyone wants to know more about the possible love story.
Alonso raced in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix over the weekend in his first major event since the Swift rumours emerged, and Sky Sports F1 commentators couldn't resist the chance to work some of her songs into their broadcast.
In a video posted to TikTok, two commentators can be heard referencing a number of T-Swift songs as the cars raced around the track.
"What a Swift driver," one commentator is heard saying, while another says "Fernando Alonso there looking for that blank space" later in the video. They also commented on one particularly fast "getaway car" and continued to drop more references through.
Many people in the comments loved the references and were also impressed the commentators knew so many Swift songs.
@f1lawra
Crofty really committed to the bit on Friday 😂 #f1 #taylorswift #fernandoalonso #fernandoalonsoandtaylorswift #formula1 #racing #mortorsport #baku #azerbaijan #azerbaijangp #fa14 #taytay #taylorsversion #formula1taylorsversion #f1tiktok #astonmartin #astonmartinf1 #crofty
The dating rumours around Swift and the Spanish Formula One driver started recently after they both split up from their partners, Joe Alwyn and Andrea Schlager.
Neither Alonso nor Swift have confirmed or denied the rumours.
However, the Aston Martin driver did sort of play into the possibility with a TikTok of his own.
In a TikTok video posted a week ago, Alonso is shown sitting in a chair looking at his phone with Swift's song "Karma" playing in the background. The two-time F1 world champion then looks up and winks at the camera.
He also captioned it "race week era." We see what you did there!
Leading up to the grand prix in Baku on April 30, Alonso was also questioned about Swift during several interviews.
In one interview posted to the F1 TikTok account, the interviewer also references a couple of Swift songs while asking the F1 driver a question.
"I have to ask this one because if I don't, I'll just be leaving a blank space, and I know potentially it's your love story and nobody else's. But there have obviously been rumours over the break," the interviewer said.
Alonso smiled and replied, "I answered already," before adding, "I have nothing to say." He then turned the conversation back around to the actual racing event itself.
The Formula 1 TikTok account kept the fun going in the comments section with more Swift references.
"Admin what’s your opinion on Taylonso?" one person asked to which Formula 1 replied, "It’s a love story, Nando just say yes… 🤞."
"Not confirming nor denying. Nandoooo!!!!" another person commented and Formula 1 answered with, "All the time you have to leave a (blank) space."
During another interview, Alonso was once again questioned about his love life, and he wasn't having it.
"It's been an interesting few weeks for you during this break. I knew you were trouble. What's it been like, [there has] been a worldwide attention on you in other areas of life."
"I'm just focused on Baku and racing," Alonso said.
@f1core
Nando was asked about Taylor by SkySports in Baku 💀💀💀😭😭😭 #fernandoalonso #f1swiftie #fernandoalonsoformula1 #fernandoalonso14
Alonso was also asked about the Grammy award-winning singer during an interview with Marca, but again, he didn't have much to say about the rumours.
“I usually keep my personal and professional life apart. I prefer not to comment on it,” Alonso responded to the question.
In early April, it was announced that Swift and Alwyn broke up after dating for 6 years.
A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that the breakup was "largely caused by differences in their personalities."
Around the same time, it was reported that Alonso, 41, had split from his long-time partner Austrian journalist and TV presenter Andrea Schlager.
According to Sports Illustrated, Alonso addressed the breakup in an Instagram story writing, "We wanted to tell you that our relationship as a couple ended. We have been lucky enough to share a fantastic time together, and it will continue to be so, but on a different form of affection."
While neither Alonso nor Swift have actually confirmed if they're dating, fans will be patiently waiting for the next clue.
Perhaps Alonso will show up at one of Swift's shows during her Eras Tour.
On Monday, the "You Belong With Me" singer posted a thank you to Atlanta after performing in that city for three nights and promoted her next stop: Nashville.
Unlike Alonso, Swift hasn't had to dodge any questions about her dating life just yet. Based on all the online reactions to her potential new man, it's clear that Swifties are ready for it.