Taylor Swift Told Her Fans She's Never Been Happier & 'It's Not Just The Tour' (VIDEO)

Taylor Swift is feeling bejewelled!

Toronto Staff Writer
Taylor Swift is a diamond that's just got to shine!

The superstar revealed that she is happier than she's ever been while performing at her latest Eras Tour show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

In a TikTok video, Swift told the fans in the audience, "I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever, and I just want to thank you for being a part of that."

"I don't know...It's not just the tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense," she said.

"So I thought I'd play this song which brings me really a lot of happy memories," said Swift before playing the song "Question…?" off of her Midnights album, according to the TikTok.


Swift reportedly got out of a relationship with her longtime partner Joe Alwyn and is speculated to have started up a romance with The 1975 frontman Matt Healy.

So despite the fact that her personal life may have had some recent changes, it seems like this season of her life is the happiest.

Swift is at the top of her game professionally, with the re-release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) coming out July 7, 2023, and the rest of her Eras Tour ahead of her.

Healy has been spotted at several shows showing his support along with many other notable celebrities like Blake Lively and her children, singer Phoebe Bridgers and more.

Brooke Houghton
Toronto Staff Writer
Brooke Houghton is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on celebrity news and is based in Toronto, Ontario.

