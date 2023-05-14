Taylor Swift Gave A Shout-Out To Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively's Kids & It's So Sweet (VIDEO)
What a special moment!
Taylor Swift's Eras tour is in full swing and she recently had some special guests in the audience: Blake Lively and two of her four children she shares with Ryan Reynolds.
According to videos taken at Swift's concert in Philadelphia on Friday, May 12, Lively and her two eldest daughters, James and Inez, were in the crowd when the singer shared the inspiration behind her song "Betty."
“There are a few of the characters that I actually, fun fact, named after real people in my life who I love more than anything,” said Swift. “And their names are James, Inez and Betty.”
In another video, Swift can be seen holding James' hand as she walks beside Lively who appeared to be holding Inez.
Swift has long been a friend of Reynolds and Lively with the Canadian sharing that the whole family jams out to her "Midnights" album.
"All of us, whole house, I’m not kidding," Reynolds said back in November. "I love it so much. I do, Blake does, my daughters. We love it. Obsessed."
He also shared that if Swift wanted to cameo in the upcoming Deadpool movie, he would happily accommodate.
"Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius," he said.
@bethany_pendleton13
Blake and Ryan and their kids are there!!🥹 cr: swifferupdates #taylorswift #swifttok #erastourtaylorswift #tstherastour #swiftie #taylorsversion #greenscreen #theerastour #TSmidnighTS #phillytstheerastour #taylornation #speaknowtaylorsversion
Lively and Reynolds welcomed their fourth child in February and have not yet revealed the gender or name of the new little one.
When the Gossip Girl actress announced her pregnancy in 2022, fans were quick to speculate that the name of the baby might be hidden in one of the songs on Swift's new album.
"Okay I know I'm the problem but what I REALLY want to know is what do we think Blake Lively is going to name her next kid based off this album," a TikTok user wrote. "Lavender? Violet? Daisy May? Paris? Maroon/Scarlet/Burgundy? Vigilante? Glitch? Mastermind? Karma?"
We'll just have to wait and see!
