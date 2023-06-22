An Alberta MP Is Going After Taylor Swift For Snubbing Canada & He Brought Government Into It
Taylor Swift has earned the ire of many Canadians after failing to announce any concerts for her Eras tour in the country, and now federal lawmakers are stepping in.
On Wednesday, June 21, Conservative Alberta MP Matt Jeneroux filed an "official grievance" with the House of Commons in a letter addressed to House Speaker Anthony Rota.
"It has come to my attention that despite much anticipation, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has neglected to include any Canadian dates or locations as she released her international dates, which includes stops throughout Asia and Europe," Jeneroux wrote, as posted on his Instagram story.
The MP said he was filing the grievance on behalf of all Canadian Swifties and asked the pop icon to reconsider.
"Not only is this leaving Canadian fans without the opportunity to see her tour, but it is also leaving Canada out of the economic opportunities her shows generate," Jeneroux continued, noting that Swift's shows are estimated to generate $4.6 billion for local economies.
"Fans just don't simply attend concerts, they spend money at local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and shops," the MP said.
"This motion is non-partisan in nature and requires swift action to address what I can only assume is a serious oversight," he said in conclusion.
Indeed, the non-partisan motion received support from both sides of the House.
"Joint seconding this one @jeneroux for my two #Swifies at home — let’s get UC!" said Liberal MP Ya'ara Saks.
"I have no idea how this works, but I’ll second this grievance from @jeneroux if you even can do that. We got you, Swifties," tweeted Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman.
On Tuesday, June 20, Swift announced international tour dates for her Eras tour in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia, ostensibly leaving out Canada, which resulted in "Cries in Canadian" trending on Twitter.
Is Taylor Swift coming to Canada for the Eras tour?
At the time of publishing, Taylor Swift has not announced any concert dates in Canada for the Eras tour.
She is currently in the midst of her Eras tour in the U.S. and has scheduled dates in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia.
She hasn't performed in Canada since her Reputation Stadium Tour stopped in Toronto in 2018.
Fingers crossed, Canadian Swifties!
