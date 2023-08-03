Taylor Swift Is Coming To Toronto For 6 Shows & She's Bringing An Exciting Guest
The Eras Tour is officially coming to Canada. ✨
It's official: Taylor Swift is bringing the Eras Tour to Toronto, and she's blessing us with not one, not two, but six shows.
On Thursday, August 3, Swift posted on her Instagram announcing the exciting news.
"Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era," Swift wrote on social media. "Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams!"
According to her post, the "Sparks Fly" singer will be in Toronto in 2024 on November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23 at the Rogers Centre.
That's right, it seems Swift is going to be in the 6ix for a whole ten days!
As well, Gracie Abrams, who has opened for Swift in previous concerts, will also be performing.
Canadian fans of Swift have been vocal about the singer appearing to snub Canada with the recent additions she's made to her tour and even politicians got involved.
In June, Albertan MP Matt Jeneroux filed an "official grievance" with the House of Commons in a letter addressed to House Speaker Anthony Rota saying that Swift was denying not only Canadian Swifties the chance to see her but also dening the Canadian economy of the boost that her concerts give the cities she performs in.
And in July, Justin Trudeau made a personal plea to the singer to bring the Eras Tour to Canada.
"It's me, hi," Trudeau tweeted in response to Swift's announcement of shows in the U.K. and Europe. "I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon."
It seems Canadians will see her soon!
When is Taylor Swift coming to Toronto?
Taylor Swift is bringing the Eras Tour to Toronto in November 2024 at the Rogers Centre.
Her concert dates are November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.