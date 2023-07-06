Justin Trudeau Called Out Taylor Swift Over Her New Tour Dates & A 'Cruel Summer' For Canada
More bad news for Canadian Swifties.
Taylor Swift has added a bunch of dates to her Eras Tour, and Canadians have a lot of “would’ve, could’ve, should’ve” thoughts about her leaving us out. In fact, even the prime minister has something to say about it.
PM Justin Trudeau revealed himself to be a Swiftie late Wednesday when he called Swift out for skipping Canada — again — with her latest tour date announcement.
"Really can't contain my excitement because... we're adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour," Swift tweeted on Wednesday. "And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville nad now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I'm screaming???"
The move is sure to push Tay Tay into “Anti-Hero” territory with some Canadians, as her itinerary includes stops in several cities that are much farther from her U.S. home than Toronto, Montreal or Vancouver.
"It's me, hi," Trudeau tweeted in response to Swift's announcement. "I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon."
Many Canadians jumped in to second that message.
"We're on the good side of the story. It's her, the problem is her," wrote on critic.
Others used it as an opportunity to crack jokes.
"Dear Prime Minister, when could we have the rebate of Taylor Swift's tickets?" wrote one commenter, in a nod to the grocery rebate that Canada sent out this week.
Trudeau is just one of many frustrated Canadian fans who had hoped that Swift's international tour would include at least one stop in Canada. She's already a few months into the U.S. stretch of her tour, which includes stops in both Detroit and Seattle — cities fairly close to Toronto and Vancouver, if she wanted to make the trip. She's also visiting the United States' other neighbour with four nights in Mexico City in late August.
Swift's newest tour dates include extra shows added to her existing travel schedule, which will see her perform in several different U.K. and European cities until mid-October.
And if you're checking Taylor Swift's international tour dates for gaps where she might be able to squeeze Canada in, we've got some bad news: it doesn't look promising.
Swift's tour is scheduled to run until August 2024 with no stops in North America next year. Instead, she'll be visiting South America, Japan, Australia, Singapore, France, Sweden, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria — all countries that are not exactly close to us.
Trudeau isn't the first Canadian lawmaker to try to get Swift's attention. Last month, Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux of Alberta filed an "official grievance" in the House of Commons over Swift's lack of Canadian tour dates. Many others seconded the idea but it clearly didn't get through to Taylor.
Swift's last visit to Canada was during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, although she didn't actually perform while she was here. Her last actual Canadian concert was during her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018, which was almost five years ago.
Swift had not responded to Trudeau as of Thursday morning.
Here's hoping she has a change of heart before she leaves North America!