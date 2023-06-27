Canada's Grocery Rebate Is Getting Paid Out Next Week & You Could Get Up To $600
11 million Canadians are eligible to receive the payment! 💵
Are you one of the thousands of Canadians who could really use an extra couple hundred dollars in their bank account right now? Well, you're in luck.
The Government of Canada's Grocery Rebate, an initiative to provide financial support to eligible individuals all across the country, is set to be paid out on July 5, 2023, along with the quarterly GST/HST credit payment.
The Grocery Rebate is a true double whammy, equivalent to twice the amount of your GST/HST credit received for January 2023. So, not only will you receive your regular credit, but you'll also get an additional boost to help with your grocery expenses.
Who can benefit from this payment?
Anyone entitled to receive the GST/HST credit for January 2023 is eligible for the rebate. However, It's important to note that in order to qualify, you must have filed a tax return for 2021, even if you didn't have any income to report that year.
Keep in mind that you may be eligible for the Grocery Rebate without being eligible for the July GST/HST credit, or vice versa. While the Grocery Rebate is calculated based on your 2021 tax return, the next quarterly GST/HST credit payment in July 2023 is calculated based on your 2022 tax return.
So basically, to qualify for this rebate, you and your spouse or common-law partner (if applicable) must meet the eligibility criteria for the 2021 base year.
Now, let's talk about payment details:
As mentioned above, the Grocery Rebate will be twice the amount of your GST/HST credit payment from January 2023. Although, the specific amount you'll receive depends on your family situation in January 2023 and your 2021 adjusted family net income.
Here's a breakdown of the maximum payment you could receive based on your situation:
If you're single:
- $234 (no children)
- $387 (with 1 child)
- $467 (with 2 children)
- $548 (with 3 children)
- $628 (with 4 children)
If you're married or have a common-law partner:
- $306 (no children)
- $387 (with 1 child)
- $467 (with 2 children)
- $548 (with 3 children)
- $628 (with 4 children)
It's important to note that even if you received your GST/HST credit payment as a lump sum in July 2022, you will still benefit from the Grocery Rebate.
Anyone who does not receive the Grocery Rebate on the expected date should wait 10 business days before contacting the Canada Revenue Agency at 1-800-267-6999.