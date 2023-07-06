Here's Why You Didn't Get The Grocery Rebate & Some Canadians Aren't Happy About It
The money was paid out on July 5.
July 5 has come and gone, which means a lot of Canadians should now see the one-time Grocery Rebate payment in their bank account. But what if you didn't get it?
The new Government of Canada credit was meant to help offset the high cost of living and cost of groceries, but only roughly 11 million people were eligible to receive the payment.
The Grocery Rebate was one of five federal benefit payments issued throughout the month of July, including the GST/HST credit and the Canada Child Benefit.
Exactly how much qualifying individuals and families received via the Grocery Rebate depended on their current family situation in 2023.
For example, if you are single, you were set to receive:
- $234 (with no children)
- $387 (with 1 child)
- $467 (with 2 children)
- $548 (with 3 children)
- $628 (with 4 children)
If you are married or have a common-law partner, you were set to receive:
- $306 (with no children)
- $387 (with 1 child)
- $467 (with 2 children)
- $548 (with 3 children)
- $628 (with 4 children)
Who was eligible for Canada's Grocery Rebate?
According to the Government of Canada's website, while there was no need to apply for the rebate, there were several reasons why someone could be deemed ineligible to receive the payment.
To start, it's important to remember that only Canadians over the age of 19 were eligible to receive the Grocery Rebate.
Also, you'll want to keep in mind that if you had an outstanding balance on your CRA account, the Grocery Rebate would pay that balance before the leftover amount — if any — was sent to you.
Whether or not the payment was destined for your account also depends on your previous tax filings, which is where things can get confusing for some people.
"The Grocery Rebate will be double the amount of your GST/HST credit payment from January 2023," reads a statement on the government's website. "The amount is calculated based on your family situation in January 2023 and your 2021 adjusted family net income."
If you haven't yet filed your tax return for 2021, you can stop right here and know that's why you haven't received your Grocery Rebate payment. If you have, read on, and see if more of these stipulations apply to your personal situation.
Another line on the Government of Canada's website states, "It is possible you may be entitled to the Grocery Rebate, but not the July GST/HST credit or vice versa."
It adds, "The Grocery Rebate is calculated based on your 2021 tax return, but the next quarterly GST/HST credit payment in July 2023 is calculated based on your 2022 tax return."
Further information also states that in order to be eligible, you and your spouse or common-law partner (if applicable) must meet the criteria "for the 2021 base year."
The website advises Canadians to check their My CRA account and any notices for more specific information.
If the information has left you scratching your head, you're not alone.
It's why this chart was also created, showing exactly what income levels make you eligible to receive the rebate.
Plainly, a single Canadian without children would not be eligible for the Grocery Rebate if they made more than $49,166 in 2021, while a family with four children would not eligible if they earned more than $64,946 that year.
If you're still unsure why you haven't received the Grocery Rebate, hold tight. Canadians are being urged to wait 10 business days before contacting the CRA about missing payments.
How Canadians are reacting
Let's just say ... not well.
The day after the payment was due to be sent out, #GroceryRebate was trending on Twitter, with negative reactions and frustrations filling the social media platform.
"If you didn’t receive the #GroceryRebate it’s because you’re paying for it," wrote Tracey Wilson in a tweet that has received thousands of likes.
"Basically anything above minimum wage doesn't qualify ... what's shocking to me is that 11M Canadians do qualify and are making $32k or less," they added.
Another tweet asking, "So who else didn't receive the #GroceryRebate today ?" received hundreds of responses, while comments flooded posts made by government officials about the federal benefit being paid out on July 5.
On Reddit, a thread called the eligibility requirements of the rebate into question.
"The government somehow thinks people making $38,000 are rich people," one person wrote. "The grocery store rebate is only for those making under $38,000!!! What a joke. I make just slightly over that and I don't qualify because I make too much?? Who the heck decided on that as the cut off. It should be closer to $60,000."
Another noted that those who did receive the money will be forced to spend it on essentials only, as grocery prices continue to rise in Canada.
"People making the little amount of income this rebate covers will very likely spend it on essentials to survive... which is going to include the very same grocers whose prices have been increasing exponentially," one person commented. "Tell me how that's not just a subsidy for Loblaws' bottom line with extra steps?"
The comments reflect a report last week from the Competition Bureau of Canada that highlighted the reality of the cost of groceries in Canada right now.
Data showed grocers like Loblaws and Sobeys are bringing in record amounts of cash, and a survey of shoppers revealed that nearly half of Canadians continue to do their grocery shopping at Loblaws.
The competition bureau's report concluded that more competition in Canada's grocery industry is what's needed to bring costs down, but it's not clear how long it would take for that to become the country's new reality.
Meanwhile, food prices in Canada have continued to climb, with new numbers from Statistics Canada revealing food prices were up by 8.3% in May 2023 compared to 12 months prior. The prices of some individual food items have climbed by more than 20% during that time.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.