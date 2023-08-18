Here's How To Attend Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' In Toronto For As Cheap As Possible
If you spent your entire paycheque on tickets, you probably need this!
Taylor Swift is finally coming to Canada for shows in 2024 and ticket prices have been pretty expensive, especially on reseller sites.
So, if you spent a lot of money on seats, don't worry, because there are ways you can attend The Eras Tour in Toronto on $50, $100, $150 and $200 per-person budgets.
Swift is spending two weekends in the city and playing six shows at the Rogers Centre in 2024 on November 14, 15 and 16 and then on November 21, 22 and 23.
Ticket prices for The Eras Tour Toronto have varied depending on the section the seats are located in and where you bought the tickets.
Through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale, fans shared that it was between $530 and $600 per person for floor seats, $400 in the 100 level, $375 for tickets in the 200 level, and $170 for seats in the 500s, without service fees and taxes.
But, on resale sites like StubHub and SeatGeek, ticket prices have been thousands of dollars more expensive.
Ticket costs are over $3,000 in the 100 level, $3,000 in the 200 section, and between $2,000 and $5,000 for seats in the 500s. For floor seats, ticket prices with those resellers range from $4,000 to $15,000!
So, if you spent half of your paycheque — or all of your paycheque, let's be honest — on tickets, here's how you can attend The Eras Tour in Toronto on a budget.
Attending on a $50 budget
Getting to the show: There are a few ways to get downtown for the concert if you live in Toronto or the GTA and don't want to have to drive in and pay for parking.
- TTC — from $4.70 to $6.70 for a two-way trip or $13.50 for a day pass
- GO Transit — from $7.40 to $30.50 for a two-way trip between stations in the GTA to Toronto's Union Station
Places to eat: So many restaurants and eateries around the Rogers Centre offer cheap eats where you'll be able to dine while on a budget.
- Fat Bastard Burrito — $11.79 for three tacos or $10.79 to $13.49 for burritos
- Mamma's Pizza — $6.25 to $7.75 for a slice of pizza and a drink
- Kibo Sushi House — $12 for a spicy sashimi salad and $7 for five pieces of dynamite maki
- Ted's Gourmet — $2.50 for a hot dog and $1 for a drink
Merch: Now that you've spent between $7.20 and $42.29 on transit and food, can you afford to buy merch at the show? Well, you could get an Eras Tour tank top for $40, a tote bag for $30, a water bottle for $25, or a glow baton for $15, based on what the prices were for the U.S. leg of the tour.
Attending on a $100 budget
Getting to the show: There are ways to get downtown for the concert if you live in Toronto or the GTA either on transit or by car and paying for parking.
- TTC — from $4.70 to $6.70 for a two-way trip or $13.50 for a day pass
- GO Transit — from $7.40 to $30.50 for a two-way trip between stations in the GTA to Toronto's Union Station
- Parking — $15 to $25 with Impark at 200 Queens Quay West or $10 to $25 with Green P at 40 York Street
Places to eat: After spending between $4.70 and $30.50 getting there, here are some of the places you can eat at around the Rogers Centre with a $100 budget.
- District Eatery — Mediterranean chicken wrap for $15.50 and lavender gin fizz for $13.50
- Moxies — bacon cheeseburger for $23.75
- Roses New York — chicken breast kebab for $30 and mojito for $12
- Pizza Rustica — margherita pizza for $20
Merch: With spending between $24.70 and $72.50 on travel and food, you could afford to get an Eras Tour hoodie for $75 or crewneck for $65, or a water bottle for $25 or a glow baton for $15.
Attending on a $150 budget
Getting to the show: There are ways to get downtown for the concert if you live in Toronto or the GTA either on transit or by car and paying for parking.
- TTC — from $4.70 to $6.70 for a two-way trip or $13.50 for a day pass
- GO Transit — from $7.40 to $30.50 for a two-way trip between stations in the GTA to Toronto's Union Station
- Parking — $20 at Rees St. Parking or $10 to $25 with Green P at 40 York Street
Places to eat: If you want to splurge on your meal before the show, there are quite a few options near the stadium.
- Fox on John — baked lobster mac and cheese for $27.25 and an eight-ounce rose for $19
- Rosina — spaghetti alla carbonara for $22 and bruschetta for $13
- Miller Tavern — baked oysters for $21 and roast half chicken for $36
- E11even — braised short rib for $45 and a 16-ounce Heineken for $10
Merch: If you spent around $40 on food and travel, you can still get an Eras Tour hoodie for $75 and a tote bag for $30 within your $150 budget.
If you spent more on food and travel — like around $85 — then you'd still have room in the budget for a crewneck ($65) or a t-shirt ($45).
Plus: Not maxing out your budget on merch and a pre-show meal can leave you with some extra money for food or drinks in the Rogers Centre throughout the show.
Attending on a $200 budget
Getting to the show: There are ways to get downtown for the concert if you live in Toronto or the GTA either on transit or by car and paying for parking.
- TTC — from $4.70 to $6.70 for a two-way trip or $13.50 for a day pass
- GO Transit — from $7.40 to $30.50 for a two-way trip between stations in the GTA to Toronto's Union Station
- Parking — $15 to $25 with Impark at 200 Queens Quay West or $20 at Rees St. Parking
Places to eat: You can really enjoy a meal before the show with a $200 budget.
- Baro — charred jalapeno hummus for $19, pollo asado for $36 and a margarita for $19
- Stratus — beet and arugula salad for $17, albacore tuna poke bowl for $32 and a six-ounce pinot noir for $17
- The Shore Club — calamari for $18, 10-ounce New York striploin for $48 and a spiced orange mule for $12
- Byblos — crispy stuffed olives for $14, short rib kebab for $38 and black truffle rice for $26
Merch: Getting to the show and having a meal before going into the stadium could cost you between $70.70 and $120.
So, with a $200 budget, you would still be able to buy pretty much any merch since the most expensive item is likely to be a $75 hoodie, and the cheapest is a $15 glow baton.
Plus: You may still have room in your $200 budget for purchases in the Rogers Centre throughout the show or after the concert if you danced the whole night and are craving a slice of pizza!
If you're coming from out of town to see Eras Tour shows in Toronto, you probably won't be able to find a place to stay overnight with a budget of $50 to $200 unless you crash on a friend's couch for free.
So, you'll need to up your budget to $400 or even more than that to be able to book a hotel or rental in the city.
