Here's How Taylor Swift Fans Are Crashing Her Eras Tour For Cheap & The Videos Are Adorable

Who needs Ticketmaster when you have a parking lot?

People singing in the parking lot. Right: Two girls outside the Taylor Swift concert.

Taylor Swift's ErasTour ticket sales nearly broke the Internet, selling out concerts and leaving some Swifties without tickets. But, her loyal fans weren't going to miss the show, so they found a way to crash the venue, see the performance and not have to pay the extra fees.

While it's no secret her show is loud, audience members in a city with an open stadium venue, such as the Nissan Stadium and Raymond James Stadium, got fairly lucky — because who needs Ticketmaster when you can tailgate in the parking lot and get a good view of the jumbotron?!

Fans found a loophole to get "cheap tickets," even if they didn't have any, and gathered in the lot nearby to sing along and see the show for under $20.

One creator uploaded a video to TikTok that received over 5 million views. It was at the recent Nashville stop, and dozens of fans dressed up and stood on stadium grounds outside to be a part of the magic.

"When you can't sell a kidney for the ErasTour in Nashville so you spend $18 on parking, walk a mile and sing along outside," the text read on the screen.

Users on the video app found this method so endearing.

"I low-key feel like the parking lot Swifties are the biggest Swifties, like, you couldn’t get tickets but still showed up and enjoyed her," one person replied to the "parking lot Swifties" clip.

Another person said they love to watch how many people the musician has brought together.

"It’s honestly so impressive and beautiful how many people Taylor brought together. All the women seem so happy and free watching her," the user commented.

Some accounts also wrote that you could hear her voice almost the same as you would if you were in the stands. In Tampa, many people had a clear view of the big screen, so they not only were able to hear her but also watch the show.

Even those who didn't go to the side with a jumbotron did what they could just to hear their favorite singer.

There were similar audience members that did this in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as well.

It might be a good indicator that if you were one of the lucky ones who scored a ticket to her show, bring some earplugs. In fact, some fans say even with the protective covering, you can hear her just the same.

