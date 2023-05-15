A Fan Revealed Why Taylor Swift Had To Defend Her From A Security Guard & What Happened Next
The fan says she was being "harassed."
Videos show Taylor Swift yelling at a security guard in Philadelphia during a recent performance on her ErasTour, and one fan says she's thankful the superstar came to her rescue.
The tense moment broke out in the middle of Swift's hit song "Bad Blood," videos show. She can be seen leaning toward her fans and singing before abruptly breaking her focus to address an altercation in the crowd.
"She's fine! She wasn't doing anything!" Swift said between lyrics. She then started to walk away but stopped and came back to address the conflict again. "Hey! Stop!" she yelled.
@mia_rosaliee
Not me actually thinking this was an act....😩 #erastour #phillyerastour #taylorswifterastour #taylorswift #badblood #taylorswiftconcert
While that video picked up more than 17 million views, it also raised plenty of questions about what exactly caught Swift's attention in the audience.
Of course, TikTok worked its magic, and the fan allegedly involved showed up to share her side of the story.
TikToker Caitlin Gabell says her friend, Kelly, was one of the women involved. She then shot a video with Kelly sharing her side of the story.
Kelly alleges in a new video that a security guard was "harassing" her and her friends. Swift saw this going down and stepped in, she said.
"Basically the guard had been harassing our group all night [...] We were dancing, we were having fun and he didn't like it, and Taylor noticed that I was having fun, and that he didn't like it, and she didn't like it," she said in her video.
She went on to explain that the security guard was "escorted out" after the encounter while she and her friends were offered free tickets.
@caityg33
#stitch with @Sonya (Eras 4/29) Its me, hi, im the problem @kellyinglis326 @Taylor Swift #erastour #lincolnfinancialfield #taylorswift #eras #badbloodtaylorsversion
Her video received massive support, and a few jealous fans asked what it was like to have Swift come to her defense.
"'Taylor Swift defended me mid-show and yelled at a security guard for me,' THATS THE FLEX OF A LIFETIME," one person emphasized in capital letters.
Others were happy she was rewarded with free tickets, and some were satisfied she spoke publicly to fill in the blanks everyone was missing from the initial show videos.
"Taylor went into big sis mode for you!!!😭🫶🏽"
Gabell explained that her friend Kelly isn't good at TikTok, which is why she posted the video for her.
However, Kelly later launched her own TikTok account to thank Swift for all her help.
@kellyingliskelly28
Taylor, I have truly been in awe of you since day 1. Thank you will never be enough. @Taylor Swift @Taylor Nation 💖#erastour #taylorswift #badbloodtaylorsversion #lincolnfinancialfield #ogswiftie
"Thank you will never be enough," she wrote in the caption.
Kelly and Caitlin were headed to the show again on Sunday night, so it seems like the bad blood has been cleared up!